Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia), NEC, Altiostar , Wind River , Amdocs , Dell EMC and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market. Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology could be key to creating flexible, adaptable networks that help operators prepare for an unpredictable future. The rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature, plus the many new types of user devices and applications, make it hard to predict demand. But vRAN can protect investments – and improve service — all the way to 5G.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in 2017.

In the industry, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) profits most In 2017 and recent years, while NEC and Altiostar ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.09%, 15.61% and 11.83% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), including Software, Platform and Servers. And Software is the main type for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), and the Software reached a sales volume of approximately 76.45 M USD in 2017, with 37.94% of global sales volume.

In 2017, the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size was 200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 126700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 123.8% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

NEC

Altiostar

Wind River

Amdocs

Dell EMC

ASOCS

Dali Wireless

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Platform

Servers

Market segment by Application, split into

Dense Area Urban

Enterprise

Public Venue Environments

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

