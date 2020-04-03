Virtualization Security Market Size, Global Analysis, Company Profile, Development Status And Industry Growth by 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Virtualization Security Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Virtualization Security Global Market – Overview

Virtualization can be explained as a technology that is widely adopted by the companies for various purposes which includes reducing capital investments in hardware to increasing the efficiency the existing network infrastructure. Many company are facing serious security threat such as network intrusion and data breaches and virtualization security has proven to be one of the optimum solutions to it. There are various benefits which is being offered by virtualization security. One of it is centralized control where more and more companies are investing. Factors such as corporate threats and careless employees makes the network vulnerable leading to data breach, loss of intellectual property, and replacements. These can be secured by the use of centralized control where the admin would be more aware about the activities which is happening inside the corporate network and can prevent any threats which is likely to happen. Another benefit offered by virilization security is providing security access to the network. As the concept of BYOD is increasing, more and more people are getting connected with the corporate network. Concept of BYOD offers great benefits to the employees such as access to work from any place but also arises security concerns to the company which can be optimized by the use of virtualization security.

Also, growing hosted security services and use of cloud computing for IT infrastructure is increasing which increases the vulnerability if the company is not following any security protocols. Use of virtualization security will help the organization to get better control over the network and cloud computing for IT and reduces the chances of any cyber threats.

Segments

Global Virtualization Security Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Type : Hardware (Networking), Software (System & networking management, security management, operating system, virtual client computing software).

: Hardware (Networking), Software (System & networking management, security management, operating system, virtual client computing software). Segmentation by Services : Integration & design, consulting, and support & maintenance among others.

: Integration & design, consulting, and support & maintenance among others. Segmentation by End-users : Cloud service provider, IT, telecommunication, healthcare & retail, government (BFSI), and large enterprises among others.

: Cloud service provider, IT, telecommunication, healthcare & retail, government (BFSI), and large enterprises among others. Segmentation by Infrastructure: Virtual switch, Hypervisor, web server, and virtual machine.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Virtualization Security Market Altor Networks (U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Symantec Corp. (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson Networks (Sweden), Intel Security Group (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.) and Oracle corporation among others.

Virtualization Security Global Market – Regional Analysis

Virtualization Security Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas on and advancement in technology and integration with current IT infrastructure. North America is dominating the market of Virtualization security due to the increasing demand for security solutions by American companies and growing cloud computing market. The region also witnesses highest cyber-attacks among all the countries thus, requires high end security solution. In the last several years, U.S. has experienced rapid changes in the technology which is playing a vital role in the market growth. Europe stands as second largest market for virtualization security. From the last few years, European countries have also witnessed rapid growth which is the primary reason for the cyber-attacks. Rich automotive and IT industry in this region is one of the biggest driver which is supporting the market of virtualization security. Asia Pacific region has emerged as fastest growing market for virtualization security due tot eh growth of Asian countries such as China, India and Japan.

Intended Audience

Virtualization security companies

Virtualization security providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

