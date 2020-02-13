Virtual Training 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2024

Virtual Training Market 2019

Virtual training is a simulated virtual environment which is created to assess the capabilities of trainees to select the right resource. The virtual training simulation is of two kinds, namely instructor-led training and non-instructor-supported training. Simulation, by definition is a process of imitation of an operation of a real world system or a process.

Growing awareness virtual training and simulation has positively driven the market growth. Fields such as civil aviation, military, e-learning, serious gaming, simulation-based gaming, entertainment, digital manufacturing, and healthcare use the technology widely, due to it’s the advantages such as ease handling & understanding, offers virtual environment as close as real one, and efficiency of training.

Scope of the Report:

Virtual training is a training method in which a simulated virtual environment is used. In this environment an instructor is able to explain, show or test certain abilities that can contribute to the learning process. It is used in wide area of applications, including in flight simulation, simulation-based gaming, serious games, healthcare training, energy, transportation training, e-learning, military & navy, digital manufacturing, and others. The most proportion of Virtual Training is used for entertainment, and the revenue proportion is about 35.5% in 2016.

North America region is the largest supplier of Virtual Training, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Virtual Training, enjoying production market share nearly 25.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 28.8% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 27%.

The worldwide market for Virtual Training is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.6% over the next five years, will reach 96300 million US$ in 2024, from 36400 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Virtual Training in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

CAE

Boeing

Thales

FlightSafety

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

Raytheon

Cubic

Rheinmetall Defence

ANSYS

Saab

Elbit Systems

Rockwell Collins

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Civil Aviation

Medical

Entertainment

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Virtual Training Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hardware

1.2.2 Software

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Military

1.3.2 Civil Aviation

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Entertainment

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 L-3 Link Simulation & Training

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Virtual Training Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 L-3 Link Simulation & Training Virtual Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CAE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Virtual Training Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CAE Virtual Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Boeing

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Virtual Training Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Boeing Virtual Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Thales

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Virtual Training Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Thales Virtual Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 FlightSafety

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Virtual Training Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 FlightSafety Virtual Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Airbus

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Virtual Training Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Airbus Virtual Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Lockheed Martin

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Virtual Training Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Lockheed Martin Virtual Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

