Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market Size, Key Players Analysis, Business Growth, Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

The report on the global Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Virtual reality headset is a device which provides 3D experience while playing games, listening music and watching movies. Virtual reality headsets is been hyped by various organization including hardware and software providers and other IT companies. The major focus area of VR headsets is on games as it provides 3D environment to the players and make it more realistic experience than before.

The major factor that drives the growth of Virtual Reality Headsets market is growing adoption of VR headset in advertising, gaming, automotive industry, growing smartphone market, and increasing technical expertise among vendors and consumers. The Virtual Reality Headsets is being used by military as well as other scientific applications to improve mental and health training programs.

Major key Players

Sony Corporation (Japan),

Samsung electronics ltd. (South Korea),

HTC Corporation (Taiwan),

Facebook (U.S.),

Google (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Fove, Inc. (U.S.),

Oculus VR, LLC (U.S.),

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea),

Avegant Corporation (U.S.)

According to MRFR, Globally the Industry for Virtual Reality Headsets Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than 35% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The wide range of application of VR headsets in different sectors is driving the global virtual reality headsets market. The virtual reality is an emerging technology being developed to meet the increasing demand for high-quality images and videos. The increasing adoption of virtual reality headsets for training purposes in the military and defense sector is fueling the expansion of the global VR headsets market. The advancement in technology is resulting in the addition of latest feature such as eye tracking and motion tracking, which in turn is impacting positively on the expansion of the global virtual reality headsets market.

The adoption of virtual reality headset technology in advertisement and entertainment sector, gaming zones, automotive industries and others is inducing demand for high-quality virtual reality headsets in the global market. The rapid development in 3D technology and the growing penetration of smartphones across the world are aiding the proliferation of growth opportunities for the global virtual reality headsets market. The use of virtual reality technology in NASA for interactive behavioral and mental health training to improve the mental health of astronauts for long-term space missions is fueling the expansion of the global virtual reality headsets market.

On the flip side, the magnification defect in display quality due to the stretching of single display across a wide field of view and high expenses and time consumed for manufacturing VR headsets are likely to act as restraints for the growth of the global virtual reality headsets market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global virtual reality headsets market is segmented by types, component, and application.

By type, the global virtual reality headsets market is segmented into handheld, smartphone-enabled, and PC-connected.

By component, the global virtual reality headsets market is segmented into head-mounted displays, stereo sound systems, head motion tracking sensors, controllers, and display screens.

By application, the global virtual reality headsets market is segmented into games and entertainment, consumer electronics, automobile, healthcare, and education.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to remain the major contributor to the global virtual reality headsets market over the forecast period due to the strong technological advancement in the region and easy incorporation of VR into the existing work routines. The U.S. military, no less, has ordered 100,000 augmented reality (AR) headsets from Microsoft Corporation, to aid in its training efforts. The education sector in North America is also likely to emerge as a key buyer of virtual reality headsets over the forecast period due to the benefits they provide in enabling a more hands-on learning experience for students across all age groups. The gaming industry in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada is also likely to grow steadily over the forecast period, leading to strong growth prospects for the global virtual reality headsets market.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing regional market for virtual reality headsets over the forecast period due to the steady technological advancement in the region and growing demand for high-tech items such as VR headsets. The growing gaming industry in Southeast Asia could also have a prominent role to play in the growth of the virtual reality headsets market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Target Audience:

Virtual Reality Headsets vendors

Mobile application providers

Gaming industry

Education industry

Research and consulting firms

Resellers & Distributors

