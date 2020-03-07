Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Development, Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Growth, Recent Trends and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2022

The report on the global Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The surge in the application of the virtual reality concept in many multimedia devices is spurring the development of accessories that can aid in improving the experience. Reports that evaluate the semiconductor and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is anticipated to surge with a 35% CAGR in the forecast period.

The increasing inclination towards the concept of virtual reality is expected to bolster the demand for virtual reality headsets. The demand for an immersive 3D environment is expected to create an increased demand for virtual reality headsets market. The augmented level of demand for virtual reality headsets in advertising, automotive industry, and the gaming industry is expected to bolster the progress of virtual reality headsets market in the coming years.

Major key Players

Sony Corporation (Japan),

Samsung electronics ltd. (South Korea),

HTC Corporation (Taiwan),

Facebook (U.S.),

Google (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Fove, Inc. (U.S.),

Oculus VR, LLC (U.S.),

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea),

Avegant Corporation (U.S.)

According to MRFR, Globally the Industry for Virtual Reality Headsets Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than 35% from 2016 to 2022.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2019 HP has revealed its newest virtual reality headset, the HP Reverb. The resolution of the LCD panel is built into a tethered headset. The headset is expected to be priced between USD 599 and USD 649 when it launches later in April.

Competitive Analysis:

The operating environment in the market is leading to industrious growth in the market. The development of the product portfolio motivates the elasticity of demand in the market. The budget elements in the expenses of the competitors in the market are becoming more dynamic. Moreover, the growing business needs in the market are creating a favorable backdrop for change. The factors for change are encouraging the development of the market. The competency of the market is bolstered by the reconditioned nature of the assets existing in the market. The commitment to dealing with the obstacles in the market by the competitors has considerably improved in recent times. Furthermore, the improvement in the economic environment is expected to boost growth in the market. A fortified growth stride is detected in the market owing to the helpful effect applied both internally and externally by significant driving factors.

Market Segmentation:

The analysis of the segments in the virtual reality headsets market includes segments on the basis of types, region, component, and application. On the basis of types, the virtual reality headsets market is segmented into smartphone-enabled, handheld, and PC-connected among others. Based on the component, the virtual reality headsets market comprises of stereo sound system, head-mounted display, controllers, head motion tracking sensor, and display screen among others. The segmentation of the market on the basis of the application comprises of healthcare, games & entertainment, consumer electronics, automobile, and education among others. The regions included in the virtual reality headsets market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the virtual reality headsets market includes regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East, and Africa. The North American region is controlling the virtual reality headsets market with the major market portion in the region. The position of the North American region is owing to the growing investment in technologies and elevated demand by education system films, and military to improve and develop visual experience and therefore is expected to grow with the highest revenue by 2022. Moreover, the virtual reality headsets market in the Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to advance at a high CAGR owing to the increasing technological progress in the region.

Target Audience:

Virtual Reality Headsets vendors

Mobile application providers

Gaming industry

Education industry

Research and consulting firms

Resellers & Distributors

