Virtual Reality Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016 to 2022

Naturally, the definition of Virtual Reality is ‘Near-Reality’ although technically we can say that Virtual Reality describes a three-dimensional world which is generated by a computer-generated environment. This environment is free to be explored and interacted by a person. The person blends into this world of virtual reality and is able to manipulate objects and perform various actions. With the industry stated to grow at CAGR XX by 20XX it is supposed to poised at $XX bn.

There are various range of systems which help us create this illusion of reality such as headsets, omni-directional treadmills, special gloves and lot more. To physically create the illusion of reality is more difficult to construct than it sounds. This is owing to the fact that our brain and senses are evolved to provide us a synchronized and mediated experience. Even if there is a minor glitch, we will be able to distinguish clearly. Thus, immersiveness and realism are the key factors in this technology. There are various commercial applications of this technology in high-performance computers, VR Games applications, consumer electronics, medical and many more.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by declining prices of VR hardware. Due to the increase in usage of this technology, the prices of various VR components like the VR Headsets and VR cardboards are set to decline. The rising demand of smartphones will complement to the growing sales of VR devices. Further, VR Headsets are stated to be the next big thing in personal entertainment. The ASP of VR Headsets is expected to go down from $ XX in 20XX to $ XX by 20XX. However, lack of awareness about VR technology, high initial investment, compatibility issues with virtual reality devices with VR consoles pose a great challenge to an otherwise budding industry.

Market Segmentation

The Market is segmented on the basis of platform, component and technology verticals. The platform vertical comprises of Mobile, PC and Console. Among these the major revenue-contributor is the mobile gaming segment. Upcoming trends like the integration of VR and augmented reality in mobile games are expected to give high revenue to this segment. By component it is divided into Hardware and Software. Hardware amounts for more than XX% of the total market revenue. With brand like Samsung, Oculus, and Sony stated to launch affordable VR Head Mounted Displays (HMDs) this segment is stated to continue its dominance.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market was heavily dominated by the US this is owing to the extensive investment in the R&D and presence of several major players in this region. Lately, there has been a tremendous rise in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to grow faster as the technology has gained prominence owing to the launch of innovative VR headsets targeted for the booming VR gaming industry.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Barco,Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Samsung, Qualcomm Vuforia, METAIO’s SDK, total immersion, Sony CyberGlove Systems LLC, -Oculus VR LLC, Alphabet, Inc., HTC Corporation and Leap Motion

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

