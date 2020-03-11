Virtual Reality Market by Type, Component, End-user, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2020

Global Virtual Reality Industry

Research study it is anticipated that Global Virtual Reality market will increase by 8 times by 2020, from its current market size. In the global virtual reality market, application segment will lead the market over the hardware segment. Healthcare is the leading segment in 2016. But due to growing competition from other sectors (Real Estate, Live Events, Videogame and Video Entertainment), healthcare leading position is expected to change by 2020. However, In terms of key players, HTC is leading the virtual reality market globally.

Renub Research study titled “Virtual Reality Market Hardware (Head Mounted Display, Input System) & Software (Real Estate, Live Events, Videogame, Video Entertainment, HealthCare) Global Analysis” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast–evolving, high–growth virtual reality market. This report studies separate sales analysis of four companies: Sony, Microsoft, Facebook, HTC. A five year historic analysis is also provided for these markets.

This 69 page report with 39 Figures and 1 Tables studies the Global virtual reality market from 6 views points:

1) Market and Forecast

2) Market Share and Forecast

3) By Hardware Segments (Head Mounted Display, Input System) Market and Forecast

4) By Application Segments (Real Estate, Live Events, Videogame, Video Entertainment, HealthCare)

5) Company Sales Analysis (Company Overview, Exposure / Initiatives to Virtual Reality, Virtual Reality Sale, Virtual Reality Volume Sales)

6) Key Growth Drivers & Challenges

Key Companies covered in the report are as follows

1) Sony

2) Microsoft

3) Facebook

4) HTC

5) Largan Precision

6) Samsung Electronics

7) GoPro

Data Sources

