Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

Virtual Reality technology is a computer-simulated environment that can recreate sensory experiences and stimulate presence in locations that are from the real world or may be from an imagined world. It has generated tremendous excitement in the healthcare industry where the applications of virtual reality technology extend to psychiatric, training, medical practice, and among other branches of medicine as a part of alternate therapies. Depression & PTSD, surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic surgery and skills training are the most common situations where the use of Virtual Reality Technology has proven successful.

The increasing number of diabetic, HIV, and dementia patients and the high prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe are driving the expenditure in the healthcare industry. The implementation of internet analytics and IT lead innovations is fueling the development of the augmented reality and virtual reality market in the healthcare industry. Technological innovations help improve cost-effectiveness, offer better communication between the patient and the doctor, provide easy exchange of reports, improve tracking of the patient’s health, and offer better workforce training.

The key players covered in this study

5DT

CAE Healthcare

Firsthand Technology

EON Reality

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Mimic Technologies

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Virtual Realities

Virtually Better

Vital Images

Vuzix

WorldViz

ZSpace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

ASCs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 ASCs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size

2.2 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Reality in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 5DT

12.1.1 5DT Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction

12.1.4 5DT Revenue in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 5DT Recent Development

12.2 CAE Healthcare

12.2.1 CAE Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction

12.2.4 CAE Healthcare Revenue in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CAE Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Firsthand Technology

12.3.1 Firsthand Technology Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction

12.3.4 Firsthand Technology Revenue in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Firsthand Technology Recent Development

12.4 EON Reality

12.4.1 EON Reality Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction

12.4.4 EON Reality Revenue in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 EON Reality Recent Development

12.5 GE Healthcare

12.5.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction

12.5.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.6 Intuitive Surgical

12.6.1 Intuitive Surgical Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction

12.6.4 Intuitive Surgical Revenue in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development

12.7 Medtronic

12.7.1 Medtronic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction

12.7.4 Medtronic Revenue in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.8 Mimic Technologies

12.8.1 Mimic Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction

12.8.4 Mimic Technologies Revenue in Virtual Reality in Healthcare Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Mimic Technologies Recent Development

Continued…..

