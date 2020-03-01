Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
Virtual Reality technology is a computer-simulated environment that can recreate sensory experiences and stimulate presence in locations that are from the real world or may be from an imagined world. It has generated tremendous excitement in the healthcare industry where the applications of virtual reality technology extend to psychiatric, training, medical practice, and among other branches of medicine as a part of alternate therapies. Depression & PTSD, surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic surgery and skills training are the most common situations where the use of Virtual Reality Technology has proven successful.
The increasing number of diabetic, HIV, and dementia patients and the high prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe are driving the expenditure in the healthcare industry. The implementation of internet analytics and IT lead innovations is fueling the development of the augmented reality and virtual reality market in the healthcare industry. Technological innovations help improve cost-effectiveness, offer better communication between the patient and the doctor, provide easy exchange of reports, improve tracking of the patient’s health, and offer better workforce training.
The key players covered in this study
5DT
CAE Healthcare
Firsthand Technology
EON Reality
GE Healthcare
Intuitive Surgical
Medtronic
Mimic Technologies
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Surgical Science Sweden AB
Virtual Realities
Virtually Better
Vital Images
Vuzix
WorldViz
ZSpace
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
ASCs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 ASCs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size
2.2 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Virtual Reality in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Virtual Reality in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
