Virtual Prototype Market: Key Vendors ( Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Carbon Design Systems Inc)

Increasing adoption of consumer electronic products such as tablets, smartphones, home appliances, and printers has encouraged the manufacturers to employ virtual prototyping tools to meet the growing demand. Virtual prototype solutions have increased accuracy of product testing and enhance usability and ergonomics.

The global virtual prototype market is likely to be classified on the basis of deployment, tools, and applications. Based on applications, the market is segmented into telecom, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and others. The application of virtual prototype is significantly high in the automotive industry due to high adoption of CAD and other VP tools that assist in mass production.

The report provides key insight on the virtual prototype and the way this market is likely to grow in the coming years. In the global virtual prototype market report analysts carried out primary as well as secondary research to provide clear and exact picture of this market. Statistics provided in the report are based on factual knowledge and supports the analysis presented in the report. Driver, restraint, opportunities, and trends given in the report gives out complete information about the market and the way it will grow in future.

On regional front, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa are the key regions covered in the global virtual prototype market. Among these regions, North America dominates the global market by holding larger share in the market.

The dominance of this region is attributed to the rising demand for CAD tools in the automotive and aviation industries for designing the prototypes of aircraft engines and equipment. Leading players such as Tesla, General Motors in the automotive industry are deploying virtual prototype tools to design and stimulate advanced driver-assistance systems solutions in newly manufactured vehicles.