Virtual Private Network (VPN) Software Market – Significant Rise in Number of Cyber-Attacks And Surge in Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions

Virtual private network (VPN) is the term generally used to describe a communication network. The network that secure a connection network by using combination of various technologies tunneled through an otherwise untrusted or unsecured network. The operating principle of a virtual private network revolves around the fact that rather than using a specifically dedicated connection, a virtual network is established between geographically scattered networks and end-users over a public shared network, such as the Internet. In VPN software system, data is transmitted as if it were passing through private connections.

VPN, by forming a virtual communication network, isolates the private network and hence the system is much less likely to be attacked from the outside world. The VPN network, feature independent choice of communication network selection. Using VPN software, a user can choose an independent internet protocol (IP) address space. Additionally, VPN software is being useful for unblocking of websites, bypassing restrictions and local blackouts, and streaming live events. In such ways, VPN software improves the network security and scalability.

Significant rise in number of cyber-attacks, and surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions is expected to boost the global VPN software market over the forecast period. Furthermore, end-user demand for virtual communication networks is anticipated to boost the VPN software market in the near future. However, lack of VPN standardization and data protection issues are key restraints obstructing the market growth across the world. Demand for secure remote access and increased adoption of private clouds are anticipated to create lucrative market opportunities for VPN software vendors, over the forecast period.

The virtual private network (VPN) software market can be segmented based on deployment type, technology, connectivity, organization size, end-use industry, and region. Based on deployment, the market is classified as on-premise and cloud deployment. The VPN technology segment is additionally cross segmented as encryption, tunneling, and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) among others. The VPN software market based on connectivity type is categorized into site-to-site and remote access, globally. In terms of organization size, the market is classified as large enterprise, small and medium sized enterprise. Similarly, in terms of end-use industry, the market can be segmented into IT and telecom, government and public utilities, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, retail and others.

Based on region, the global virtual private network (VPN) software market can be segmented into Europe (EU), North America (NA), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and South America (SA). NA is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market between 2015 and 2025. EU is also anticipated to show trends similar to the NA virtual private network (VPN) software market in the near future. North America analysis is given at a country level which includes the U.S., Canada, and rest of North America. Europe’s VPN software analysis and forecasts include country level analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa segment depicts the virtual private network (VPN) software analysis and forecast across GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the South America VPN software market is analyzed among Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America.

The virtual private network (VPN) software market analysis includes various vendors providing advanced and scalable solutions. The major players operating in the VPN market include global and regional players across the world. These include PureVPN, NordVPN, OpenVPN, ExpressVPN, Cisco Systems, Inc., CactusVPN, Freelan, eVenture, Privax Ltd., IPVanish, Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited, Plex, SoftEther Project, NCP Engineering GmbH, Netgear Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Array Networks, Inc.