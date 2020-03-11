Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis To 2025

Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Industry

This report focuses on the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DONG Energy

Duke Energy

RWE

Alstom Grid

Bosch

GE Digital Energy

IBM

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ENBALA Power Networks

Joule Assets

Power Analytics

Power Assure

Spirae

Ventyx/ABB

Viridity Energy

Comverge

Consert

Cooper Power Systems/Eaton

Customized Energy Solutions

EnerNOC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Centralized Controlled VPP

Decentralized Controlled VPP

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Government

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Centralized Controlled VPP

1.4.3 Decentralized Controlled VPP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size

2.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Key Players in China

7.3 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Key Players in India

10.3 India Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 DONG Energy

12.1.1 DONG Energy Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.1.4 DONG Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 DONG Energy Recent Development

12.2 Duke Energy

12.2.1 Duke Energy Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.2.4 Duke Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Duke Energy Recent Development

12.3 RWE

12.3.1 RWE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.3.4 RWE Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 RWE Recent Development

12.4 Alstom Grid

12.4.1 Alstom Grid Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.4.4 Alstom Grid Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Alstom Grid Recent Development

12.5 Bosch

12.5.1 Bosch Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.6 GE Digital Energy

12.6.1 GE Digital Energy Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.6.4 GE Digital Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Schneider Electric

12.8.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.8.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Siemens Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.10 ENBALA Power Networks

12.10.1 ENBALA Power Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

12.10.4 ENBALA Power Networks Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 ENBALA Power Networks Recent Development

12.11 Joule Assets

12.12 Power Analytics

12.13 Power Assure

12.14 Spirae

12.15 Ventyx/ABB

12.16 Viridity Energy

12.17 Comverge

12.18 Consert

12.19 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton

12.20 Customized Energy Solutions

12.21 EnerNOC

