Virtual Events Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Virtual events are online exhibitions that include breakout sessions, video conferencing, web conferencing, collaboration tools, communication, and social networking. Virtual events can be enabled on smartphones, desktops, laptops, and tablets. They can be used to announce the launch of new products, provide additional information to people, and obtain new vendors. The exhibit below represents the differences between physical events and virtual events.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Virtual Events market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Events market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, the automotive industry is one of the fastest growing industries, contributing a major portion to the global virtual inspection market. Virtual inspection helps minimize production losses, lowers the requirement for trained staff, and reduces the chances of reworking. The use of the technology provides 24/7 support for fatigue-free functioning and so, manufacturing and assembly line plants implement this technology to ensure consistent quality.

The global Virtual Events market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Virtual Events.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Adobe Systems

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

IBM

Microsoft

8×8

Mitel Networks

Alcatel-Lucent

Atlassian

BroadSoft

COREX

Huawei

Toshiba

Ubivent

Zoom Video Communications

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

UC&C And Video Conferencing

Web Conferencing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Education

Healthcare

Finance And Banking

