Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

A virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution can be considered a platform in which a client server is employed to access a user system virtually. This type of computing model makes use of a centralized storage space, where data and system applications are stored centrally on the server. End-users have to enter their login details to gain remote access to these applications and data from any location. However, establishing such a setup requires an uninterrupted network.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is workplace flexibility and business agility. The VDI environment eliminates the need to manage thousands of individual systems and enables centralized management of resources in enterprise data centers or server rooms. Patches and software updates in VDI can be carried out in a centralized and simplified manner. Other benefits include higher flexibility, simplified backup operations, greater security control and compliance, faster problem resolving capabilities, rapid deployment of virtualized desktop, and application on-demand to any devices.

In 2018, the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Citrix Systems

VMware

NComputing

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Oracle

Red Hat

Evolve IP

Huawei Technologies

Ericom Software

HPE

Parallels International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise VDI

Cloud-Based VDI

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail & Scm

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing & Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

