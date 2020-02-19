Virtual Client Computing Software 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Virtual Client Computing Software Market 2019

Virtual client computing is defined as a computing model that provides desktop virtualization solution to improve limitations associated with the traditional distributed desktop environment. A client-based virtual machine is centrally managed on a server and then executed on a client device. Though the operating system is updated as well as backed up with the help of server, a continuous network connection is not needed for the functioning of a client-based virtual machine. Virtual client computing model is used to reduce the customers work effort and overall risk, by eliminating complexities and increase flexibility and minimize cost.

In 2018, the global Virtual Client Computing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Client Computing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Client Computing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

VMware Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Ericom Software

Unidesk Corporation

Dell

Fujitsu

HP

Hitachi, Ltd.

NEC Corporation

NComputing Co. LTD.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Virtual User Sessions (VUS)

Terminal Services

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Utilities

Business

Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

