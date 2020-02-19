Virtual Client Computing Software 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Virtual Client Computing Software Market 2019
Virtual client computing is defined as a computing model that provides desktop virtualization solution to improve limitations associated with the traditional distributed desktop environment. A client-based virtual machine is centrally managed on a server and then executed on a client device. Though the operating system is updated as well as backed up with the help of server, a continuous network connection is not needed for the functioning of a client-based virtual machine. Virtual client computing model is used to reduce the customers work effort and overall risk, by eliminating complexities and increase flexibility and minimize cost.
In 2018, the global Virtual Client Computing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Client Computing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Client Computing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
VMware Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Ericom Software
Unidesk Corporation
Dell
Fujitsu
HP
Hitachi, Ltd.
NEC Corporation
NComputing Co. LTD.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Virtual User Sessions (VUS)
Terminal Services
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Utilities
Business
Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Client Computing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Virtual User Sessions (VUS)
1.4.3 Terminal Services
1.4.4 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Client Computing Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Public Utilities
1.5.3 Business
1.5.4 Industry
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Client Computing Software Market Size
2.2 Virtual Client Computing Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Client Computing Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Client Computing Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 VMware Inc.
12.1.1 VMware Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtual Client Computing Software Introduction
12.1.4 VMware Inc. Revenue in Virtual Client Computing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 VMware Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Citrix Systems, Inc.
12.2.1 Citrix Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtual Client Computing Software Introduction
12.2.4 Citrix Systems, Inc. Revenue in Virtual Client Computing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Citrix Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft Corporation
12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtual Client Computing Software Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Virtual Client Computing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Ericom Software
12.4.1 Ericom Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtual Client Computing Software Introduction
12.4.4 Ericom Software Revenue in Virtual Client Computing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ericom Software Recent Development
12.5 Unidesk Corporation
12.5.1 Unidesk Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtual Client Computing Software Introduction
12.5.4 Unidesk Corporation Revenue in Virtual Client Computing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Unidesk Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Dell
12.6.1 Dell Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtual Client Computing Software Introduction
12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Virtual Client Computing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Dell Recent Development
12.7 Fujitsu
12.7.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtual Client Computing Software Introduction
12.7.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Virtual Client Computing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.8 HP
12.8.1 HP Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtual Client Computing Software Introduction
12.8.4 HP Revenue in Virtual Client Computing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 HP Recent Development
12.9 Hitachi, Ltd.
12.9.1 Hitachi, Ltd. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Virtual Client Computing Software Introduction
12.9.4 Hitachi, Ltd. Revenue in Virtual Client Computing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hitachi, Ltd. Recent Development
Continued…..
