Virtual And Remote Laboratories Market in Europe to Grow at CAGR of 36.52% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Virtual and Remote Laboratories in Europe for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of virtual and remote laboratories.

The report, Virtual and Remote Laboratories in Europe 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Labster

• Linkare

• Mcmillan Learning

• McGraw-Hill Education

Other prominent vendors

• Cengage Learning

• John Wiley & Sons

• Pearson Education

• Smart Science Education

• Hurix Systems

Market driver

• Growth of inquiry-based learning (IBL)

Market challenge

• Availability of open-source lab equipment and 3-D printers

Market trend

• Integration of learning management systems (LMS) with virtual and remote laboratories

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Virtual laboratories

• Remote laboratories

• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe by product

• Remote laboratories market in Europe

• Virtual laboratories market in Europe

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe by end-users

• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe in institutions

• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe by individual learners

PART 08: Key leading countries

• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe by key leading countries

• Virtual and remote laboratories market in UK

• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Germany

• Virtual and remote laboratories market in France

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• Labster

• Linkare

• Macmillan Learning

• McGraw-Hill Education

..…..Continued

