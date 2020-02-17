Virtual And Remote Laboratories Market in Europe to Grow at CAGR of 36.52% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Virtual and Remote Laboratories in Europe for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of virtual and remote laboratories.
The report, Virtual and Remote Laboratories in Europe 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Labster
• Linkare
• Mcmillan Learning
• McGraw-Hill Education
Other prominent vendors
• Cengage Learning
• John Wiley & Sons
• Pearson Education
• Smart Science Education
• Hurix Systems
Market driver
• Growth of inquiry-based learning (IBL)
Market driver
Market challenge
• Availability of open-source lab equipment and 3-D printers
Market challenge
Market trend
• Integration of learning management systems (LMS) with virtual and remote laboratories
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Virtual laboratories
• Remote laboratories
• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe by product
• Remote laboratories market in Europe
• Virtual laboratories market in Europe
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe by end-users
• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe in institutions
• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe by individual learners
PART 08: Key leading countries
• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Europe by key leading countries
• Virtual and remote laboratories market in UK
• Virtual and remote laboratories market in Germany
• Virtual and remote laboratories market in France
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
• Labster
• Linkare
• Macmillan Learning
• McGraw-Hill Education
..…..Continued
