Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

Rising prevalence of human chronic diseases and veterinary diseases across the globe is propelling the adoption of viral vector vaccines because vaccines are recognized to be the most cost-effective and efficient medium. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others was noted at about 130 million people in 2005 and is expected to reach around 173 million by 2030. Moreover, according to the WHO World Health Statistics report, cardiovascular disease, cancer and chronic respiratory disease caused around 17.9 million, 9 million and 3.8 million, respectively, which in total accounts for 75% of noncommunicable disease deaths across the globe. In addition, according to Avert Organization (U.K.), in 2016, approximately 36.7 million people were found to be suffering from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and 1 million people died due to HIV-related diseases in 2016. Furthermore, according to the report, in 2016, 5.1 million new cases of acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) were registered in Asia-Pacific, compared with 0.23 million in North Africa and the Middle East. Moreover, Sub-Saharan Africa registered the highest prevalence of AIDS, with more than 19 million infected by HIV in 2016.

Moreover, increasing veterinary diseases such as avian influenza, Mareks disease, infectious bronchitis Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) disease and others are also becoming a global concern. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of rabid dogs increased from 59 in 2014 to 67 in 2015. Moreover, according to the report, 92.4% of rabies cases were found in wild animals. In 2015, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 5,508 cases of rabies have been reported in U.S., including 5,088 wildlife cases. Therefore, rising cases of veterinary and human chronic diseases is propelling the viral vector vaccine manufacturing market. Companies and government institutes are performing continuous research activities to develop viral-vector-based vaccines. Viral vector vaccines are more cost-effective and efficient than conventional vaccines. Viral-vector-based vaccines have the ability to enrich immunogenicity without an adjuvant and induce a vigorous cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response to abolish virus-infected cells. For instance, Royal Free Hospital (U.K.) and Oxford University Hospital (U.K.), in 2017, were involved in a Phase I clinical trial of adeno-associated viral vector (FLT180a) in patients with hemophilia B. Moreover, in 2017, the Orthopaedic Hemophilia Treatment Center (California), Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), (South Carolina), Gulf States Hemophilia and Thrombophilia Center (Texas) were involved in a Phase II trial of BAX 888 drug, an adeno-associated virus serotype 8 (AAV8) vector expressing B-domain-deleted factor VIII (BDD-FVIII) in severe hemophilia A subjects administered a single intravenous infusion.

The report provides an analysis based on each market segment, which includes by type, disease and application. The global viral vector vaccine manufacturing market by type is further segmented on the basis of adenoviral vectors, retroviral vectors, lentiviral vectors, adeno-associated viral vectors, cytomegalovirus, pox virus and other viral vectors. The pox virus segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue at REDACTED% in 2017, generating revenues of $REDACTED million, followed by the adenoviral vectors. By 2022, total revenue from the pox virus segment is expected to reach $REDACTED million, whereasthe adenoviral vectors segment is estimated to rise at the highest compound annual

growth rate (CAGR)of REDACTED% from 2017 to 2022. By 2022, total revenues from adenoviral vectors segment are expected toreach $REDACTED million. The table and figure below show market revenues of viral vector vaccinemanufacturing market by type for the forecast perio d of 2017 to 2022.”

“Report Scope

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available, ongoing research and development in the viral vector vaccine manufacturing market, and potential application sectors across various industries. The viral vector vaccine manufacturing market is broken down by types, application and diseases. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each product type, application and diseases with estimated valued derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional viral vector vaccine manufacturing market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global viral vector vaccine manufacturing market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global viral vector vaccine manufacturing market.

