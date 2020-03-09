Viral Gastroenteritis Market Size and share with Innovative Technologies, Key Players and their core competencies by 2023

Market Synopsis of the Global Viral Gastroenteritis Market

Rising prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disease across the globe, demand for new drugs for the treatment and increasing expenses on research and development in gastroenterology fuel the market growth. Additionally, the growing concerns about the spread of the disease among children and an urgent need to manage viral gastroenteritis also contribute to the market growth.

Viral Gastroenteritis is one of the common gastrointestinal disease across the globe. It is a communicable disease transmitted through contaminated food or water and direct contact with the infected person. Notovirus is the common cause of viral gastritis in various developed and developing countries across the globe.

Fierce competition among key market players acts as a barrier for the new entrant in the market.

The global viral gastroenteritis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Bacterial resistance to commonly used antibiotics such as penicillin and amoxicillin may be the leading restrain for the growth of the market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diarrheal diseases are a major cause of hospitalizations and child deaths globally.

Key Players

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (U.S.),

Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.),

Takeda Pharmaceutical (Japan),

Bayer AG (Germany),

Sanofi (France),

Allergan (Ireland),

GlaxoSmithKline (U.S.),

Abbott (U.S.),

AstraZeneca (U.K).

Segmentation

The global viral gastroenteritis market is segmented on the basis of type of virus, diagnosis, drugs, indication, and end user.

On the basis of type of virus, market is segmented into norovirus, rotavirus, astrovirus, and enteric adenovirus.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into physical examination and rapid stool test.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers and others.

On the basis of drugs, the market is segmented into Antibiotics, antacids, laxatives, antimotility agents and others. Other drugs are antiemetics and chemotherapy drugs.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into watery diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain and others.

Regional Analysis

In Asia Pacific, the common cause of severe gastroenteritis in children less than 5 years of age, is rotavirus. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by an increasing demand for rapid diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal diseases and increasing awareness about available treatment options for viral gastroenteritis. Also, growing investments in the field of life science research and demand for advanced therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in developing nations such as China and India will propel the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

America is the largest market for viral gastroenteritis owing to rising prevalence of viral gastroenteritis in the U.S., especially among the pediatric population. According to the Center For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), each year on average in the United States, there are 19 to 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis.

Europe is the second largest market for viral gastroenteritis. According to an article published in the journal of Clinical Virology, in Europe, acute infectious gastroenteritis is one of the major causes for substantial morbidity and economic loss.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to increasing number of cases of diarrhea due to viral infection.

