Vinyl Ester Market Outlook (2019-2023) By Top Competitors, Business Growth, Trend, Size, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: MRFR

Vinyl Ester Market Analysis

The chemical and thermal resistance characteristics of vinyl ester resin is higher than the traditional materials such as polyester resin, which makes them applicable in pipes and tanks, blades of a wind turbine, and yacht manufacturing. Apart from this, Vinyl Ester further enhances the advantages of resins for corrosion resistant applications and demonstrates the manufacturing and labor savings of using composites to replace other materials.

Some of the leading players in the Global Vinyl Ester Market are Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Interplastic Corporation (U.S.), Reinhold GmbH (Germany), Sino Polymer New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Swancor Holding Co., Ltd. (China), AOC, LLC (U.S.), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Polynt S.p.A. (Italy), Scott Bader Company Ltd. (U.K), and allnex group (Germany).

Market Segmentation:

The Global Vinyl Ester Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry, and region. Based on the fiber type, the market is segmented into bisphenol a, brominated vinyl ester, vinyl ester modified, and others. On the basis of the end use industry the Global Vinyl Ester Market is segmented onto pipes & tanks, marine, wind energy, oil & gas, aerospace, construction, and others. Geographically, the markets is divided into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Free Request Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4848

Market Overview:

Vinyl Ester is used as a resin, which is a hybrid form of polyester resin. The polyester resin is strengthened by the addition of epoxy resin. These resins are resistant to chemical and thermal aggressive environments and prevent water absorption as well it prevents corrosion. Thus, it is used in the oil and gas industry. Furthermore, Vinyl Ester has high resistance to vibrational forces. Moreover, increasing application of Vinyl Ester in lining flue gas desulphurization add fuel to the growth of the market. Owing to the chemical and thermal resistance characteristics of Vinyl Ester resin, it is used in the manufacturing of pipes and tanks, blades of a wind turbine, and yacht manufacturing. It further reduces the maintenance cost using composites to replace other materials. Growing adoption of wind energy is being adopted as an important source of green energy by many developing countries, which is likely to boost the market growth over the review period. The global aerospace & defense market is growing at highest CAGR on account of increasing demand for petroleum products in oil & gas industry. This is expected to continue throughout the forecast period to propel the growth of the Global Vinyl Ester Market. Additionally, they are free from volatile organic compounds (VOC’s). However, high cost may slow the growth of the global market.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Market Research Methodology Market Landscape Industry Overview Of Global Vinyl Ester Market Market Trends Global Vinyl Ester Market By Product Type Global Vinyl Ester Market By End Use Global Vinyl Ester Market By Region Company Landscape Company Profiles Conclusion

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the largest market owing to the growth of the oil & gas and wind industry. India, Japan and China are the major markets in this region on accounts of an increasing investment in oil & gas and wind energy sectors. The U.S. is the largest market in this region owing to the presence of well-established end use industries such as the marine industry. Increasing production of yachts and ships drive the growth of the marine industry in this region. Since Vinyl Ester is more resistant to water degradation, it prevent the entry of water into the ships and yachts. This, in turn, is expected favor the demand for vinyl ester composite in this region. The U.K, France, Germany, and Italy are major contributor to the market growth. The aerospace and automotive industries in Europe are the major consumers of vinyl ester, which is used in the manufacturing of reinforced fiber glass in this region. Latin America is witnessing a steady growth in countries namely Brazil and Argentina. In the coming years, the opportunities for Vinyl Ester material are expected to boost the growth of the Middle East & African market due to rising end use industries namely building & construction which would help propel the growth of the vinyl ester regional market.

List Of Figures:

FIGURE 1 Global Vinyl Ester Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Vinyl Ester Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Vinyl Ester Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Vinyl Ester Market In 2016, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global Vinyl Ester Market, 2016-2023,

List of Tables:

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2016 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Vinyl Ester Market: By Region, 2016-2023

Table 3 North America Vinyl Ester Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 4 Europe Vinyl Ester Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 7 Middle East & Africa Vinyl Ester Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 6 Latin America Vinyl Ester Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 8 Global Vinyl Ester By Product Types Market: By Regions, 2016-2023

Table 9 North America Vinyl Ester By Product Types Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 10 Europe Vinyl Ester By Product Types Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 11 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester By Product Types Market: By Country, 2016-2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312