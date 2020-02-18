Vietnam Cold Chain Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Summary

Vietnam is one of the most dynamic emerging countries in the Southeast Asia region. Economic reforms in past several years have transformed Vietnam to one of the rapidly developing countries in the region. In 2017, Vietnam experienced robust economic growth owing to rise in exports in manufacturing sector, robust domestic demand, and steady recovery of agriculture. Strong economic growth has a positive impact on country’s logistics sector which is driving growth of the Vietnam Cold Chain Market.

Vietnam Cold Chain Market is an integration of Cold Storage and Cold Transportation services. The market has witnessed a significant CAGR of 9.5% in the past five years owing to increased export of seafood & meat products and upsurge in the number of supermarkets and restaurant. The market is anticipated to witness a steady growth rate during 2017–2022 owing to surging demand for refrigerated deliveries and warehouses near major population centers. Companies operating in the market are investing significantly for the expansion of storage capacity, which is expected to influence growth of the Vietnam Cold Chain market in a positive manner.

Highest Revenue Contribution from Cold Storage Segment

Vietnam Cold storage segment accounted highest share of the cold chain market in the last five years and recorded a fastest CAGR of 9.5% during 2012–2017. Local players dominate the market in terms of designed capacity, whereas, foreign-owned group lead the market by adopting professional management and modern facilities. The Cold Storage market in Vietnam is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of XX% during 2017–2022 owing to increasing investment by market players for expansion of cold storage facility along with adoption of a state of the art automation technology and advanced inventory tracking methods.

Strong CAGR of Cold Transport Segment

Cold transport accounts smaller share of the cold chain market as compared to cold storage segment. Many of the end-users prefer their own cold transport facility instead of rental services from cold transportation providers. The government in Vietnam is focused towards development of logistics sector which is expected to encourage the growth of the cold transport market during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements

Introduction of advanced technologies such as cold storage monitoring system, IT based Logistics System, Cloud Technology, RFID, and Drones is anticipated to drive the growth of the logistics industry in the country which further expected to encourage the growth of the Cold Chain market in Vietnam.

FDI in Logistics

Vietnam is the fastest growing economy in the Southeast Asian countries. However, under develop infrastructure in the country has affected the business environment. In the last few years, government has undertaken strong initiatives for the infrastructural development in the country. In 2014, the government of Vietnam opened its logistics sector for foreign investments. Foreign companies are allowed to invest in country’s logistics sector either by starting a wholly-owned company or by acquiring up to 49% stake in an existing local business. This change in country’s FDI policy enables foreign companies to participate in 17 different subsectors of the logistics industry, with one or two caveats.

Strong Government Initiatives

The government allocated an investment of around USD 14.0 billion to construct highway connecting HCM and Hanoi by 2022. Additionally, around 20 highway projects are in pipeline. The government also allocates a medium term capital package of USD 350-450 million to improve and upgrade the existing rail infrastructure network and enhance railway interval capacity. Further, government has designed a Master Plan 2020 for the upgrade of existing airports and development of new airports. The Vietnam Ministry of Transport plans to spend USD 15.4 billion for the development of aviation sector by 2030. Vietnam is planning to construct major port facility at Da Nang Port complex which is the third-largest port system in the country. The project is expected to cost USD 1.5 billion and will be completed in three phases. First phase is expected to get complete by 2020 and other two by 2030.

Scope of the Study

The synopsis presented has been derived from the report titled “Vietnam Cold Chain Market, An Outlook to 2022” published by MCORE Business Research. The reports depicts market assessment on various parameters, discussing major segments, and access the impact of economic, political, technological & demographic factors. The study also discusses market dynamics which offer an understanding of prevailing trends, factors driving the market and major challenges hampering the growth. The report gives an understanding of the future opportunities prevailing in the market which may help market players to leverage untapped business potential.

Competitive Landscape

Emergent Cold, Lotte Logistics Co. Ltd., CLK Cold Storage Company Limited, Preferred Freezer Services, HOANG LAI Import – Export JSC, TRANSIMEX Joint Stock Company, New Land VJ JSC, ABA Cooltrans, and Yamato 365 Express are key players in the Vietnam Cold Chain Market. Detailed competitive landscape is provided in the report along with company profiling of each key player.

The report helps readers to gain information on following areas:

– Why Vietnam is prospective market for Cold Chain?

– How Cold Chain market is contributing to the country’s economy?

– What are prospective geographies in the country with respect to Cold Chain?

– What all industries are participating in the Cold Chain market growth?

– What is the role of technology in driving market performance?

– Who are the leading players and what are their service offerings?

– What is the future expected growth of the market?

– What is the role of government in present and future performance of the industry?

