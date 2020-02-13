Video Surveillance as a Service – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

New Study on “2018-2023 Video Surveillance as a Service Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16% during 2018-2023. VSaaS provides security and offer variety of products for safety, security and convenience. The market is growing at a modest rate due to technological advancement and innovation in video surveillance application and products. Additionally, favourable government policies and regulations are boosting the market growth. Video surveillance market has significant market in developed nations such as US, UK, Germany and Canada and a growing market in China, Japan, Korea and India. Global VSAAS market products are widely adopted due to security concerns and innovation in VSaaS technology across the globe.

Certain issues associated with market such as high band width & high capacity storage requirement has been hindering the market. Additionally, hacking and other piracy issues can affect the market. However, technological advancements accelerated in VSaaS market as well as rising safety concerns are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, countries from APAC region such as India, China and Japan are creating splendid opportunities which would drive the market in the upcoming years.

North America has the highest contribution to Global VSaaS Market followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are expected to create huge opportunity for global Video Surveillance and VSaaS market due to emerging demand of Video Surveillance and VSaaS in healthcare, government & higher security and so on. APAC region is predicted to be a lucrative region due to huge demand of VSaaS, low-cost manufacturing, and improved infrastructure. Developed economies such as US, UK and other EU nations have favourable government policies for safety, security and convenience which are driving the Global VSaaS Market.

Global VSaaS Market Key players are Agent Video Intelligence, Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications Ab, Canon, Inc., CISCO Systems Inc., Genetec, Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Infinova, Milestone Systems, Mobotix Ag, Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd, Pelco, Inc., and others. R&D, Product launch, Partnership and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by Global VSaaS Market players across the globe.

Market Segmentation

Global VSaaS Market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, service and region. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market by type includes analog video surveillance & VSaaS, IP based video surveillance & VSaaS. The report includes following segments:

Global VSaaS Market Research and Analysis, By Product

Global VSaaS Market Research and Analysis, By End User

Global VSaaS Market Research and Analysis, By Type

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global VSaaS Market. This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive Analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global VSaaS Market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global VSaaS Market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

