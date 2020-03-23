Video streaming Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Video Streaming Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Video streaming Market accounted for $26.27 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $83.41 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing adoption of the technology by enterprises due to technological advancements in streaming is favouring the market growth. The simplicity involved in integrating OTT solutions into the current video streaming systems has led to vast growth of video streaming market. However, a huge cost involved in execution of these streaming technologies has been an obstacle for many vendors.

North America has been a significant market for video streaming market owing to the extensive usage of video streaming services by players in the region for marketing and branding of products and company. In U.S. Netflix leads the way with more than 50 percent of the subscriptions, followed by Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Asia Pacific is witnessing faster growth than any other region with Australia and Singapore being major contributors.

Some of the key players in the market are Akamai Technologies, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Amazon Web Services, Netflix, Inc., Ustream, Cisco Systems, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Hulu, Kaltura and Highwinds Networks.

End Users Covered

-Gaming Consoles

-Laptops and Desktops

-Smart TV

-Smartphones and Tablets

Solutions Covered

-Small Office and House Office (SOHO)

-Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Services Covered

-Advertisement

-Rental

– Retail

-Subscription

Organization Size Covered

– Internet Protocol Television

-Over the Top (OTT)

– Pay TV

Industries Covered

-BFSI

-Transportation and Logistics

-Retail

-Media and Entertainment

-Manufacturing

-IT and Telecom

-Healthcare

-Government

-Education

Deployment Type Covered:

-On-Premises

-Cloud

Type of Streaming Covered:

-Live Video Streaming

? Non-Linear Video Streaming

Services Covered:

-Training and Support Service

-Consulting Service

-Managed Service

Regions Covered:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Video Streaming Market, By Platform

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gaming Consoles

5.3 Laptops and Desktops

5.4 Smart TV

5.5 Smartphones and Tablets

6 Global Video Streaming Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small Office and House Office (SOHO)

6.3 Large Enterprise

6.4 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

7 Global Video Streaming Market, By Revenue

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advertisement

7.3 Rental

7.4 Retail

7.5 Subscription

…

15 Company Profiling

15.1 Akamai Technologies

15.2 Adobe Systems Incorporated

15.3 Amazon Web Services

15.4 Netflix, Inc.

15.5 Ustream

15.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.7 Apple, Inc.

15.15 Google Inc.

15.9 Microsoft Corporation

15.10 Hulu

15.11 Kaltura

15.12 Highwinds Networks

Continued…

