Video Management Software Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Video management system (VMS) currently divided into two categories, one is VMS platform hardware manufacturer launched, and the other is VMS software of the software vendor developed. Video management software is typically used to record and manage video surveillance installations. Video management software runs on a computer and allows users to view multiple cameras, record and retrieve video and monitor alarms.

For the demand of video management software product, there is still a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products and excessed capacity of low-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.

Currently the global top 5 external sale manufacturers are: Milestone Systems, Genetec, Qognify, Verint and Hikvision, they accounted for more than 31.10% of the market share in 2015, in terms of revenue. In the near future, the competition pattern might not change.

The global security market continues to grow, especially for emerging economies such as China, Asia, the Middle East and Central and South America, which are experiencing rapid growth. Until now, USA is the largest market region in the world, which occupied about 36.89% in 2015, in terms of global revenue.

According to this study, over the next five years the Video Management Software market will register a 20.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5760 million by 2024, from US$ 1890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Video Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Video Management Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Video Management Software value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Standard Level

Professional Level

Enterprise Level

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Government

Personal

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Milestone, Genetec, Qognify(NICE Systems), Verint, Axis, Aimetis, OnSSI, Video Insight, AxxonSoft, Tyco Security, Cathexis, MindTree, Pelco, Salient, ISS, AandH Software, 3VR, IProNet, March, Hikvision, Dahua, KEDACOM, ZNV, SOBEYCLOUD, CDV

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Video Management Software Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Video Management Software Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Video Management Software Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Video Management Software Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Video Management Software Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Video Management Software market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Video Management Software consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Video Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video Management Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Video Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

