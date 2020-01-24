Video Management Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Video Management Software Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.
Video management system (VMS) currently divided into two categories, one is VMS platform hardware manufacturer launched, and the other is VMS software of the software vendor developed. Video management software is typically used to record and manage video surveillance installations. Video management software runs on a computer and allows users to view multiple cameras, record and retrieve video and monitor alarms.
Global and Regional Video Management Software market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Milestone
Genetec
Qognify(NICE Systems)
Verint
Axis
Aimetis
OnSSI
Video Insight
AxxonSoft
Tyco Security
Cathexis
MindTree
Pelco
Salient
ISS
A&H Software
3VR
IProNet
March
Hikvision
Dahua
KEDACOM
ZNV
SOBEYCLOUD
CDV
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Standard Level
Professional Level
Enterprise Level
Cloud
By Application
Commercial
Government
Personal
