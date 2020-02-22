Video Interview Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Video Interview Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Video Interview Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Video Interview Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Video Interview is also known as “Virtual Interview” or “Digital Interview”. A Video Interview Software is a type of software which allows the potential employers to handle digital video interviews via an automated process. These interviews are usually managed by various means like Internet-enabled devices and/or internet-based websites. The factors that propel the growth of the Video Interview Software Market include time-saving, Screening candidates from remote location, being cost-effective, less pressure on candidates. Further, video interview software offers various benefits like improves performance tracking and create convenient interview experience for passive candidates, it minimizes the amount small talk and many more. On the other hand, there are factors that could hamper the growth of the market including response time limitation, internet connection issues, lack of it savings, potential fraud, and poor video quality.

The regional analysis of Global Video Interview Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of leading companies and rising technological advancements in the region. Further, Europe is also estimated to grow at higher rate in the global web conferencing software market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit moderate growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising adoption of video conferencing software in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

EasyHire

Montage

Mroads

Talview

FaceCruit

Recrumatic

Hiya

Kira Talent

RecRight

Green Job Interview

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PC

Mobile

Cloud

By Application:

Small Enterprises

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Video Interview Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Video Interview Software Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Video Interview Software Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Video Interview Software Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Video Interview Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Video Interview Software Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Video Interview Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Type Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labor Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Video Interview Software Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Video Interview Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. PC

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Mobile

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Cloud

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Video Interview Software Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Video Interview Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Small Business

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Midsize Business

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Large Business

6.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

