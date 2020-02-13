Video Intercom System 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2024

Video Intercom System Market 2019

Video Intercom System is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.

Scope of the Report:

In 2015, the sales was about 807490 units, and we forecast that the sales will reach to 891270 units in 2016. The leading brands include PANASONIC, Godrej, Honeywell, Zicom, Aiphone Eurovigil, CP Plus and Samsung, these brand occupied 64.36% in 2015.

Video intercom system is used in the residential and commercial field, residential application occupied largest market share, 72.43% in 2015.

In 2021, the production and sales will reach to 1187386 units and 1538202, from 2016 to 2021; the annual growth rate is about 11.34%. Then, India will be the important market of video intercom system in the world.

The worldwide market for Video Intercom System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Video Intercom System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PANASONIC

Godrej

Honeywell

Zicom

Aiphone

Eurovigil

CP Plus

Samsung

TCS

Dahua Technology

Entryvue

COMMAX

Leelen Technology

Fermax

Guangdong Anjubao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Door Station

Video Intercom Master

Indoor Units

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Other

