Video Encoder Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2026

The study of the “Video Encoder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

Video encoding is the process of making a video for output. It is a comprehensive process of compressing and changing the format of video content. The goal of the video encoding process is to ensure that the video consumes lesser space. Video encoding is important in many senses. Firstly, the encoding makes it much easier to transfer video over the internet. The compression during the video encoding process reduces the bandwidth required, simultaneously maintaining the quality of the video. Secondly, video encoding helps in creating compatibility with certain programs and software. There is some content that is already compressed to an acceptable size; however, it still requires encoding for compatibility with certain programs or services. In such a case, video encoding becomes necessary.

The overall video encoding process is administered by video codecs or video compression standard. Video codecs is an electronic circuit or software that includes an encoder to compress the video and decoder to create the exact video (decompress). Some of the examples of video codecs are RV40, H.264, and VP8 among others. There are a number of free video encoding software available in the market that are compatible with Mac and Windows. However, for a better encoding process, a number of licensed proprietary software is available in the market that is used by content creators. The process of video encoding is rather complex; hence performing in-house encoding might create several challenges. These challenges might include setting-up and maintaining the video encoding software and its related hardware component which will require a large server base. Also, there is the requirement for highly skilled IT personnel to manage and maintain all the video encoding processes. Hence, in order to avoid such challenges, end-users prefer to avail video encoding services. The cost of establishing and maintaining the in-house video encoding system could be costly than going for a third party video encoding service.

Video Encoder Market – Drivers and Restraints

The Video encoder market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the video encoder market got a boost after the introduction of the software based video encoding process. The software based video encoding solution has gained traction in the last few years. The software based solution is much more affordable unlike the legacy hardware based system. They can be easily implemented and are highly scalable and can be easily upgraded. Secondly, continuous increase in the sales of handheld devices and strong internet penetration has increased the rate of video consumption. Hence, video providers now have to deliver ideal video experience to consumers. For this, they require a comprehensive video encoding platform. Also, there is significant growth in video streaming services. The availability of various online video streaming service providers such as Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix have created options for consumers to choose from. This means that in order to stay ahead in the game, these online video streaming service providers have to focus on video quality apart from content. In order to maintain the video quality, the providers need to have an efficient video encoding solution at place.

Video Encoder Market – Segmentation

The video encoder market can be bifurcated on the basis of end-user, solution type, and region. On the basis of type, the video encoder market can be divided into software based video encoder and hardware based video encoder the software video encoder can be further segregated into on premise and cloud based platform. The end-user market segment includes enterprises, broadcasting, news and sports firms, government, education and others. On the basis of region, the video encoder market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle-East & Africa.

Video Encoder Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the video encoder market are Coconut, eRightSoft, Panasonic Security Solutions, Telairity, Inc., Elecard, Axis Communications AB., Anvato, Niagara Video Corporation, Datavideo, March Networks, Polidea, and Cathexis Technologies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

