Video Editing Software Global Market 2019: Key Players – Adobe, MAGIX, CyberLink, Corel, Apple

Video Editing Software Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Video Editing Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global Video Editing Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Video Editing Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Video editing software is an application program which handles the post-production video editing of digital video sequences on a computer non-linear editing system (NLE). It has replaced traditional flatbed celluloid film editing tools and analogue video tape-to-tape online editing machines.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of video editing software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 41% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 21.5%, and Japan is followed with the share about 13%.

Top 10 took up about 70% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 60% of the Chinese CAE market. Adobe, MAGIX, CyberLink, Corel, Apple, Sony and Avid, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

In 2017, the global Video Editing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Adobe

MAGIX

CyberLink

Corel

Apple

Sony

Avid

FXHOME

TechSmith Corp

Nero

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

AVI

MP4

RMVB

MKV

3GP

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Other Application

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Video Editing Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Editing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Video Editing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Video Editing Software

1.1 Video Editing Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Video Editing Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Video Editing Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Video Editing Software Market by Type

1.3.1 AVI

1.3.2 MP4

1.3.3 RMVB

1.3.4 MKV

1.3.5 3GP

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Video Editing Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Commercial

1.4.2 Personal

1.4.3 Other Application

2 Global Video Editing Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Video Editing Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

….

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Adobe

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 MAGIX

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 CyberLink

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Corel

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Apple

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Sony

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Avid

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 FXHOME

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 TechSmith Corp

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Nero

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Video Editing Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Video Editing Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Video Editing Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Video Editing Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Video Editing Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Video Editing Software

Continued…

