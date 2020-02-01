Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The video conferencing industry has entered into a transition due to the constant technological evolutions and rapid adoptions of the digitalized communication ways over past few years. Video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure is implemented for introducing the simplification in the processes and reduces the operating costs for the execution of the video conferencing. The enterprises are undergoing the increasing adoption of the video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure technology due to the global expansions of the businesses going on at the worldwide locations as per the end user in the industry. The enterprises are increasingly adopting the video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure in the meeting and conference execution.

Due to increasing competition from the global entities, the businesses and enterprises are undergoing the rapid expansions to sustain in the market, and this is automatically fuelling the installations of the video conferencing endpoints at the office locations. Also, due to this Meetings are becoming less structured, more frequent, and less formal than the traditional meetings and video conference. The organizations globally are focusing on the constant digitalization of the workplace environment, and this digital transformation strategy is contributing significantly to the increasing deployment of the video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure.

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global demand for the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of video-based communications across multiple meeting environments such as huddle rooms, conference rooms, desktops, open spaces, mobile devices, and others. The other driving factor responsible for increasing demand of the video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure is that its integration helps the business’s to improvise the business workflow using which business operations are becoming more flexible. Also, increasing cloud-based services is fueling the demand for the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure technology. On the other hand, higher deployment cost for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure technology and less awareness in developing countries are the significant challenges for the growth of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market over the forecast period.

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

The global market for the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructures is segmented by the types of enterprise and end-use industry

Segmentation by types of Enterprises

The Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructures are offered for different organizations, and these organizations are categorized based on the number of employees or size of the organization. The types of organizations are small and medium organizations and large organizations.

Segmentation by end use industry

The Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructures are offered for different end-use industries using the video conferencing endpoints and infrastructures technology for their meeting and conferences. The types of organizations are healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications, Government, Energy and Utility, and others.

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure include:

The key players considered in the study of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market are Cisco, Inc., Polycom, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corporation, Avaya Inc., and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products. Also, the vendors of video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure are focusing on building extensible and open platforms along with a wide network of developer partners.

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure is divided by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market regarding revenue generation because of the vast technological evolutions and continuous adaptations for new technologies followed by Latin America and European countries. As, the advanced digital solution for the meeting and conferences are increasingly deployed in the different end-use industries such as healthcare, corporate areas, and others. APEJ and Japan are expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rapid industrialization, increasing disposable income, and increasing penetration of the multinational companies in this region. MEA region is expected to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period, due to less adaptation rate for the new technologies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Segments

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Technology

Value Chain of Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

