Vibration Motors Market: Brushed Coin Motors to Remain the Most Lucrative Among Products

The global vibration motors market is highly competitive in nature, with the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. These vendors are shifting their focus toward product line extensions, in order to increase their market share. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global vibration motors market during the forecast period, 2017-2026, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies.

From humble beginnings in massage devices and pain management equipment, vibration motors are methodical amalgamation of several miniature motors, extensively integrated in mobile phones, wearable devices, and other handheld devices to facilitate timely notifications and haptic feedback. Rampant adoption of mobile phones and tremendous technological refurbishments in smartphone technology are poised to render visible growth triggers in vibration motors market. Backed by robust vibrating alerting mechanism, tactile response has significantly substituted its counterparts such as audio and visual alerts, hence underscoring lucrative prospects in vibration motors space.

Advancements in electronic devices, more emphatically in touchscreen equipment have enabled tactile feedback which essentially is a response generated from user input in electronic appliances such as tablets and smartphones. Tactile response comprises advanced vibrations and waveforms that relay pivotal information to the device operator. Owing to its diverse advantages such as user input accuracy tactile response remains highly indispensable, therefore necessitating large scale adoption of vibration motors for enhanced tactile capabilities in electronic devices.

Lucrative prospects in consumer electronics space in emerging economies on the back of rapid industrialization as well as growing population have further augmented adoption of advanced vibration motors. Available in multiple variants such as coin, liner, and encapsulated amongst others, coin vibration motors remain most sought after on the back of diverse advantages such as compact dimensions and enclosed vibration mechanism, thereby witnessing ample adoption in mobile phones and other wearable devices.

Vibration Motors Market: Overview

The vibration motors market has been analyzed in detail to offer definitive forecast insights on the market for the period 2017-26. This report is an exhaustive compilation of a detailed overview of vibration motors market and analyzes the market in terms of market dynamics, macro and micro-economic determinants that shape market growth, also shedding light on other relevant factors that direct future prospects of the market trajectory.

The report aims to offer readers with ample competitive advantage and cues on market entry barriers, based on which aspiring market entrants as well as established players can drive profitable investment discretion. To aid readers’ understanding the report is systematically classified into detailed chapters. In its trailing sections the report also includes a detailed chapter on segmental analysis of vibration motors market to offer veritable insights on segments’ historical and future growth estimations. Further in the course of the report readers are also enlightened about regional assessment of pivotal factors. The report also entails a country-wise assessment and forecast estimations for vibration motors market.

Consumer Electronics to Remain Dominant among Applications of Vibration Motors

Although consumer electronics is expected to remain dominant among applications of vibration motors, sales will witness the fastest expansion for application in industrial handheld tools or equipment through 2026. Medical applications of vibration motors will account for the smallest revenue share of the market over the forecast period.

Based on motor type, sales of DC motors are projected to account for the largest revenues share of the market in 2017. Demand for DC motors will further witness an upsurge by 2026-end. Sales of AC motors are estimated to reflect a high double-digit CAGR through 2026.

Vibration Motors Market: Competition Landscape

This section of the report offers a detailed section on key contributors in vibration motors market. A dashboard view of each of the mentioned profiles complete with detailed insights on their respective SWOT analysis along with detailed assessment of their product portfolio, market contribution, as well as recent developments have been slated to aid readers’ understanding about the competition spectrum. Fact.MR’s report has identified key participants contributing to expansion of the global vibration motors market, which include Nidec Corporation, Fimec Motor, Denso, Yaskawa, Mabuchi, Shanbo Motor, Mitsuba, Asmo, LG Innotek, and Sinano.

