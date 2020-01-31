VHF Software Defined Radio Market 2018 Global Industry – Leading Players, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunities, Market Study and Foresight to 2025

This report focuses on the global VHF Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VHF Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
Northrop Grumman (US)
BAE Systems (UK)
Harris Corporation (US)
Rockwell Collins (US)
Thales (France)
General Dynamics (US)
ASELSAN (Turkey)
Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)
Leonardo (Italy)
Elbit Systems (Israel)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Receiver
Transmitter
Auxiliary System
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global VHF Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the VHF Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Receiver
1.4.4 Transmitter
1.4.5 Auxiliary System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global VHF Software Defined Radio Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Defense
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 VHF Software Defined Radio Market Size
2.2 VHF Software Defined Radio Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 VHF Software Defined Radio Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 VHF Software Defined Radio Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Northrop Grumman (US)
12.1.1 Northrop Grumman (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 VHF Software Defined Radio Introduction
12.1.4 Northrop Grumman (US) Revenue in VHF Software Defined Radio Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Northrop Grumman (US) Recent Development
12.2 BAE Systems (UK)
12.2.1 BAE Systems (UK) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 VHF Software Defined Radio Introduction
12.2.4 BAE Systems (UK) Revenue in VHF Software Defined Radio Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 BAE Systems (UK) Recent Development
12.3 Harris Corporation (US)
12.3.1 Harris Corporation (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 VHF Software Defined Radio Introduction
12.3.4 Harris Corporation (US) Revenue in VHF Software Defined Radio Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Harris Corporation (US) Recent Development
12.4 Rockwell Collins (US)
12.4.1 Rockwell Collins (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 VHF Software Defined Radio Introduction
12.4.4 Rockwell Collins (US) Revenue in VHF Software Defined Radio Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Rockwell Collins (US) Recent Development
12.5 Thales (France)
12.5.1 Thales (France) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 VHF Software Defined Radio Introduction
12.5.4 Thales (France) Revenue in VHF Software Defined Radio Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Thales (France) Recent Development
Continued…….
