VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market 2019 Growth Along with Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights and Forecast 2023

VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Desktop Air-Ground Communication Stations, Portable Air-Ground Communication Stations), by Application (Air Traffic Control System, Civil Aviation Air-Ground Communication, Military Aviation Communication, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Becker Avionics (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Selex ES (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Viasat Inc. (U.S.), Spaceon (China), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), and Thales Group (France) are some of the reputed players in the VHF air-ground communication stations market.

Global VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market – Summary

The global VHF air-ground communication stations market is poised to touch USD 569.9 million by 2023. It is likely to expand at a CAGR of 15.46% during the forecast period (2018-2023). VHF spectrums which were used for receiving signals on televisions and radios have successfully penetrated communication avionics. The implementation of these bands can be attributed to signals being lost between air traffic towers and pilots, which can result in accidents.

Technological advances in VHF communication systems have led to their implementation in civil and military aviation. This is furthered by collaborations between government agencies, component manufacturers, and other industries for developing next-generation technologies. Furthermore, the sharp uptick in air traffic owing to disposable income of consumers is likely to trigger the demand in the VHF air-ground communication stations market. Airports will integrate the latest systems to ensure the safety of passengers. This can culminate in the acquisition of aircraft with these systems.

Industry Trend

Upgradation of airports and their systems to ensure their performance and pave the way for digitized communication. Policies rolled out by aviation agencies to ensure the implementation of VHF communication systems is likely to bode well for the market. Recently, Federal Aviation Administration, a federal aviation agency in the U.S., has ensured its execution by doling out the Next-Generation Air to Ground Communication (NEXCOM) program culminating in a major opportunity for players.

In addition, recent commercialization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones for flight monitoring and surveillance purposes has also offered ample scope of growth for the VHF air-ground communication stations market.

Segmentation

The VHF air-ground communication stations market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, it is segmented into desktop and portable VHF air-ground communication stations. Desktop stations had a higher market share in 2017 owing to enhanced operational efficiency, low pilot workload, and ability to transmit information between different radio channels. On the other hand, portable communication stations are expected surge in growth thanks to digitization of communication technologies and the shift from legacy to advanced systems by most airlines. In addition, high safety levels, low staff requirement, and low maintenance costs are benefits which can lead to its adoption.

By application, it is segmented into civil aviation air-ground communication, military aviation communication, air traffic control system, and others. Air traffic control systems is touted to be the biggest application of the VHF air-ground communication stations market. This can be attributed to high rate of lost connection signals between airline pilots and ground control staff. Civil aviation air-ground communication is the second biggest application owing to establishmen of airports to control the mass volume of passenger traffic.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the VHF air-ground communication stations market spans across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The North America region dominated the global market thanks to presence of various airline carriers, high amount of passenger traffic, and various communication system manufacturers. In addition, the plans to increase the fleet numbers can boost the demand for communication stations exponentially. The regional VHF air-ground communication stations market growth can explode owing to investments by airports in upgrading their systems.

The Europe region can experience massive growth due to Italy, France, Germany, and U.K. The expansion to existing aircraft fleet by carriers in the region combined with collaborations between carriers and system assemblers can bode well for the market. Implementations in airports has reduced the provider abort (PA) numbers considerably.

The APAC market is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR owing to adoption of next-generation communication technologies by airports in China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Agreements between communication station assemblers and airports to provide VHF air-ground data links to ensure open communication channels can augur well for the market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Emergence of Wireless Air-ground Communication

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Aircraft Communications

4.2.3 Increase in Aircraft Deliveries

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Issues Associated With the Availability of Radio Spectrum

4.3.2 High Capital Requirement

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increase in Demand for Next-generation Air-ground Communications

4.4.2 Commercialization of Uav

Continued……..

List of Tables

Table 1 Market Synopsis

Table 2 List of Assumptions

Table 3 Global: Vhf Air Ground Communication Stations Market, by Type, 2017-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Global: Vhf Air Ground Communication Stations Market, by Application, 2017-2023 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Volume of Vhf Air-ground Communication Stations, by Region, 2013-2025 (Units)

Table 6 Global Vhf Air-ground Communication Stations Market, by Region, 2013-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Volume of Vhf Air-ground Communication Stations, by Region, 2013-2025 (Units)

Table 8 Global Vhf Air-ground Communication Stations Market, by Region, 2013-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 North America: Vhf Air Ground Communication Stations Market, by Type, 2017-2023 (Usd Million)

Continued……..

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Vhf Air-ground Communication Stations Market: Market Structure

Figure 2 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 3 Top-down & Bottom-up Approach

Figure 4 Dro Analysis of the Global Vhf Air-ground Communication Stations Market

Figure 5 Gross Orders in 2017

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of the Global Vhf Air-ground Communication Stations Market

Figure 7 Supply Chain: Global Vhf Air-ground Communication Stations Market

Figure 8 Global Vhf Air-ground Communication Stations Market, by Type, 2017 (% Share)

Continued…….

