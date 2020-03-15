VFX Services Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

VFX (Visual effects) is the process by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live action shot in film making.

VFX involves in the integration of live-action footage (special effects) and generated imagery (digital effects) to create environments which look realistic, but would be dangerous, expensive, impractical, time consuming or impossible to capture on film. Visual effects using computer-generated imagery (CGI) have recently become accessible to the independent filmmaker with the introduction of affordable and easy-to-use animation and compositing software.

VFX is often integral to a movie’s story and appeal. Although most visual effects work is completed during post-production, it usually must be carefully planned and choreographed in pre-production and production. Visual effects primarily executed in post-production with the use of multiple tools and technologies such as graphic design, modeling, animation and similar software, while special effects such as explosions and car chases are made on set. A visual effects supervisor is usually involved with the production from an early stage to work closely with production and the film’s director design, guide and lead the teams required to achieve the desired effects.

In 2018, the global VFX Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global VFX Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VFX Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Industrial Light and Magic

The Mill

Weta Digital

Moving Picture Company (MPC)

DNEG

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Cinesite

Digital Domain

Deluxe Entertainment

Framestore

Animal Logic

Pixomondo

Digital Idea

Tippett Studio

Flatworld Solutions Pvt

Method Studios

BUF

Scanline vfx

TNG Visual Effects

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital Effects

Special Effects

Market segment by Application, split into

Film

TV Series

Video Game

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global VFX Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the VFX Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VFX Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

