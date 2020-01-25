Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market – Increasing Expenditure on Animal Healthcare Augments Market Growth

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners: Snapshot

Veterinary ultrasound scanners are medical imaging devices that utilize high frequency sound waves to generate the image of body parts. Ultrasound does not use radiation like other imaging modalities, so it is one of the preferred viewing option during pregnancy. Ultrasound equipment used for animals are mostly similar to humans, except they use higher frequency and smaller size of probes. The global market for veterinary ultrasound scanners was worth US$103.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$179.4 mn by the end of 2025. The overall market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% between 2017 and 2025.

Portable or Hand Held Ultrasound Scanner to Lead Global Market are it Offers Remarkable Convenience

The global veterinary ultrasound scanners market is segmented on the basis of product type into portable/hand held ultrasound scanners and cart based ultrasound scanners. Portable/hand held ultrasound scanner accounted for over 80% share in terms of the value and approximately 90% in terms of volume of the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market, in 2016. The segment is anticipated to dominate the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of imaging technology, the veterinary ultrasound scanner market is segmented into digital imaging technology, analog imaging technology and contrast imaging technology. Digital imaging technology is expected to be the fastest growing segment and is expected to expand at 6%-7% CAGR over the forecast period of 2017–2025. Based on end user, the global market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and animal breeding and farms. Veterinary hospitals segments accounts for maximum share in the global market due to rise in population of companion animals leading to frequent visits to hospitals.

