Veterinary Thermography Market Global Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast till 2026

Veterinary Thermography is a remote, non-contact and non-invasive method for veterinary monitoring based on physiological imaging as a function of metabolic actions in the animal body. Infrared thermography or thermal imaging use thermographic cameras which can detect radiations in the long infrared range of electromagnetic spectrum and produce images called thermograms. Thermograms i.e. physiological images depict temperature of an object with different color for different temperature and can be used for veterinary diagnosis.

The use of thermography for monitoring of animal health is rapidly growing area due to rapid developments in the veterinary science. Veterinary thermography is increasingly gaining popularity as an equine and canine diagnostic solution as abnormal body temperature is considered as a major indicator of disease. Thermography technique is crucial in helping diagnose inflammation or lack of blood circulation to a particular area in the animal body. Veterinary thermography can be used to detect the location of dysfunction in its early stages without sedation and touching the animal and animals are also avoided from unnecessary discomfort.

Veterinary Thermography Market: Drivers and Restraints

Considerable advancements in thermographic cameras such as improved resolution, user-friendliness, compact size of the device etc. are the factors driving the growth of global veterinary thermography market. Other factors fueling the growth of veterinary thermography market are advantages of physiological imaging over anatomical imaging, dynamic nature of the thermography technology, capability of catching moving objects at real time etc. However, limitations to veterinary thermography such as non-applicability for the study of deeper structures in the animal body, high cost of quality cameras, difficulty in interpretation of thermograms etc. are the major restraint for the growth of global veterinary thermography market.

Veterinary Thermography Market: Segmentation

The global veterinary thermography market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global vitamin deficiency treatment market is divided into following:

Short-wavelength Thermography Cameras

Mid-wavelength Thermography Cameras

Long-wavelength Thermography Cameras

Based on application, the global veterinary thermography market is segmented as below:

Veterinary Diagnosis Inflammation Muscle Injury Nerve Injury Pain Management

Preventive medicine

Physiologic Monitoring and Animal Welfare Assessment

Others

Based on end user, the global veterinary thermography market is divided into following:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Diagnostic Center

Research Institutes

Veterinary Thermography Market: Overview

The global market for veterinary thermography is expected to gain traction during the forecast period due to technological advancements in the veterinary science and changing veterinary medicine practices. Based on application, veterinary diagnosis application segment is expected to hold maximum share in global veterinary thermography market. Increasing number of specialists in veterinary thermography technique is expected to support the growth of global veterinary thermography market.

Veterinary Thermography Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global veterinary thermography market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America will continue to hold largest share in the global veterinary thermography market due to rising humanization of pets and adoption.Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global market for veterinary thermography. APAC and MEA are expected to experience delayed growth during the forecast period.

Veterinary Thermography Market: Key Players

Some of the market players in the global veterinary thermography market are Animal Infrared Imaging, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Vet-Therm, Teletherm Infrared Systems, SPI Corp., Digatherm and others. Majority of the players providing infrared thermography cameras as well as veterinary thermography imaging services. Companies are also partnering with service providers, veterans and veterinary clinics in order to provide cost saving solution to them.