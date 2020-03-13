Veterinary Scales Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017 – 2027

Veterinary Scales: Market Insights

Veterinary weighing scale, in general is a measuring instrument that is used for performing primary physical examination of different animals. These are the essential devices that are easily found in almost every veterinary clinic for weighing animals. A weighing machine constitutes a weighing platform that comprises of an indicator, rubber mat, adapter and the operating manual. The veterinary scales must be operated in accordance with the appropriate regulations for safe use of devices to ensure no harm to the device and animals as well. Veterinary scales may get damaged due to overloading of the weighing machine, use of damaged power adapters, operation from other power supply other than mains electricity supply. Veterinary scales deals with the diagnosis and monitoring the weight of large animals – livestock, small pets, equines, felines and others. Veterinary scales in common find applications in veterinary clinics, offices, zoo or the farms to carry out lab testing, medicines preparation, and monitoring weight and food portions for different animals. They are solid, easy to clean and are made up of removable stainless steel depending upon the requirement of veterinary specialist, pet owners or animal groomers. The veterinary weighing devices have been developed with an interface to restore the weight of a particular animal that can be used later for different study. Different types of veterinary scales are used in the veterinary clinics and some of the major configurations include platform scales, bench top scales, portable scales and compact veterinary scales. They have been categorized on the basis of technology as well that consists electronic/digital veterinary weighing scales and mechanical weighing scales. Veterinary Scales are utilized in weight monitoring of a distinct number of animals having distinct weight ranges. The digital scales are designed such that they hold the weight reading on display enabling the veterinary specialist to carry out easy monitoring. The portable weighing scales however offers flexibility leading to accurate weight measurement in lab testing procedures. Thus the rising demand for technologically advanced veterinary scales is expected to drive the revenue generation in global veterinary scales market. The digital weighing scales are incorporated with tare function to calibrate the machine before using and LED display that enables weight reading in low light.

There are several restraining factors associated with veterinary scales that would hamper the growth for veterinary scales market. Some of these limiting factors include lack of precision and unresponsiveness. However, with the increased overall spending in pet care coupled with innovations in animal care industry, veterinary scales market registers a robust growth. Veterinary Scales market offers products for various types of animals that involves dogs, cats, large animals such as livestock, canines, felines, equines and others. The veterinary scales market lately has been categorized on the basis of end users that include veterinary clinics, hospitals, home use and others.

Veterinary Scales: Market Dynamics

Steady innovation in the animal care industry offering advanced wireless measuring scales and availability of affordable veterinary weighing devices including smaller digital mail-type scales, portable small scales, and digital floor scales over the globe are some of the key factors driving the growth of veterinary scales market. Rising awareness about veterinary healthcare that involves these devices for preliminary physical examinations and treatment of animals is further boosting veterinary scales market worldwide. Also, availability of standard and customized models at competitive prices and innovative compact designs is driving the revenue generation for global veterinary scales market. However, low precision rate and unresponsiveness associated with veterinary scales is expected to restrain the veterinary scales market growth.

Veterinary Scales Market: Segmentation

The global veterinary scales market is segmented on the basis of technology, configuration type, application, end user, and region:

Segmentation by Technology

Electronic Veterinary Weighing Scales

Mechanical Veterinary Weighing Scales

Segmentation by Configuration Type Platform Bench-top Portable Compact

Segmentation by Application Large Animals – Livestock Small Animals – Pets Equines Feline

Segmentation by End User Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary clinics Home Use Others



Veterinary Scales Market: Overview

Based on technology type, digital or electronic veterinary weighing scales are the most commonly used veterinary scales over mechanical scales. Owing to the advanced designs, portability and ease of handling, the segment accounts for the largest revenue share in veterinary scales market and is anticipated to follow the same trend in veterinary scales market over the coming years as it is more preferred by veterinarians. However, based on the type of configuration compact and portable scales are much in use over bench-top weighing scales.

Veterinary Scales Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global veterinary scales market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest revenue shares followed by Europe in the global veterinary scales market on the account of rising demand for advanced veterinary scales for pet physical examination coupled with rising awareness about pet health examinations and check-ups. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a continual growth in veterinary scales market during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of technically advanced weight monitoring devices for animal care.

Veterinary Scales Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global veterinary scales market are Tanita, Brecknell, KERN & SOHN GmbH, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Arlyn Scales, Detecto Scale Company, Paragon Medical Supply, Inc., Adam Equipment S.A. (Pty) Ltd. and Others