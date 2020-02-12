Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report on the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research represents a bulk of TMR’s research efforts along with the information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involves study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates of each segment of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market have been determined after thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into key trends in the veterinary molecular diagnostics market such as shift in distribution channels, changes in consumer behavior, pet humanization and premiumization, and growing mixture of local and multinational players. Key market indicators influencing the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market taken into consideration include cost constraints and regulatory landscape. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of major segments, which provides thorough analysis of the overall competition scenario in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market. The report also includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 and the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as increase in medical and diagnostic capabilities for companion animals, greater emphasis on prevention and wellness by veterinarians and pet owners, rise in the number of owners of companion animals across various geographies, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into instruments & software, kits & reagents, and services. In terms of technology, the market has been divided into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, and DNA sequencing. In terms of animal type, the market has been classified into companion animals and livestock animals. Based on disease indication, the market has been segmented into vector-borne diseases, respiratory pathogens detection, diarrhea pathogens detection, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segregated into hospitals/clinics and reference laboratories.

Geographically, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries/sub-regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC, South Africa, and Mexico.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Competition Landscape

The report also profiles major players operating in the veterinary molecular diagnostics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Thorough market share analysis of major companies operating in the market has also been provided in the report. Key companies profiled in the report are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., VCA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novacyt Group, QIAGEN N.V., Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG, HealthGene Corporation, and Bioneer.

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product

Instruments & Software

Kits & Reagents

Services

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarrays

DNA Sequencing

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Disease Indication

Vector-borne Diseases

Respiratory Pathogens Detection

Diarrhea Pathogens Detection

Others

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospitals/Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Geography