Veterinary Imaging Market: 2019 Share, Size, Growth, Sales, Competitive Landscape, Trends And Global Forecast To 2023

The global veterinary imaging market was valued at USD 1247.61 Mn in 2017 and is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1800 Mn by the end of 2023.

Pet healthcare is trending globally with the focus shifting towards improving veterinary capabilities on all fronts. Veterinary imaging remains one of the key focus areas as animal care providers, veterinaries and animal research institutes increase their efforts towards developing superior veterinary imaging technologies.

The global Veterinary Imaging market has been evaluated as steadily growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Veterinary deals with diagnosis and treatment of diseases in animals. Veterinary imaging devices are useful in diagnosis and treatment of diseases in animals. These devices also gives clear understanding of disease or injury that helps veterinarian for treatment of animal. Increasing awareness about animal healthcare and improvement of animal life are key factors for the growth of the market. Disease pattern in animals are continuously changing and becoming more challenging for veterinarians to diagnose these diseases.

Veterinary imaging devices gives them in accurate diagnosis and further treatment. Increasing pet adoption is another major factor for the growth of the market. Increasing number of veterinarians, veterinary clinics and growing veterinary healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth for the market. Cattles are very important part of farming that have economic importance because they provide many products like milk, meat and leather. Farmers are becoming more aware about the health of their cattle which is good sign for the growth of the market. About 75% of veterinarians are working in private hospitals or pet clinics and these hospitals or clinics are spending money in advancement of technology to provide better facilities.

Veterinary imaging devices manufacturers are spending money to develop innovative and usable product for the market. However there are some factors which are inhibiting the growth of the market such as high cost of devices that small clinics cannot afford, lack of knowledge about new technology or products, availability of products, access to veterinary healthcare facilities, lack of skilled veterinary professionals etc.

Value, Market Share, Player Analysis, value chain analysis, Porter's five forces model, demand & supply: gap analysis, investment opportunities analysis, pricing analysis, technological trends, country level break down for product type, animal type, therapeutic area, end-user.

Key players in the global veterinary imaging market that have been analyzed in the report include Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Heska Corporation, Idexx Laboratory Inc, and Canon. Other players include Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., Carestream Health, General Electric and others. Market strategies most employed by these competitors include product innovation and investments in R&D pipeline.

Led by North America, The Americas have the largest share of the global market. The region is witnessing a rising demand for pet insurance as pet owners are becoming more invested in their pets’ health. The rapid adoption of innovative technology offerings in the region is responsible for its leading position in the veterinary imaging market. Europe, with its inclusion of developed countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. accounts for the second largest market share due to the presence of prominent market players and supportive government initiatives toward pet insurance and pet healthcare.

The Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the most rapid pace with countries such as Japan, China, and India taking the lead. The growing prevalence of nuclear families with a tendency toward pet adoption and increasing investments in pet care have prompted international players to establish their presence in these countries in an effort to tap the potential this region carries.

