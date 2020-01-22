Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2016 – 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market: Overview

Veterinary hematology analyzers are used widely in veterinary hospitals and research settings to count and characterize blood cells for detection and monitoring of disease in animals. Conventional veterinary hematology analyzers does the complete blood count (CBC) with a three-part differential white blood cell (WBC). Advanced veterinary hematology analyzers are able to detect small cell populations in rare blood conditions and can measure cell morphology. Factors prompting the growth of veterinary hematology analyzers market are increased adoption of pets, rising disposable income and growing outbreaks of animal diseases.

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market: Scope of the Report

This report on the veterinary hematology analyzers market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, expansion of animal healthcare infrastructure facilities around the world, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the veterinary hematology analyzers market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, product development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of analysis parameter, veterinary hematology analyzers market is segmented into 2 part WBC differential analyzers, 3 part WBC differential analyzers, 5 part WBC differential analyzers and others. In terms of products, veterinary hematology analyzers market is segmented into table top analyzers and point of care analyzers. The table top analyzers segment is further categorized into fully automatic analyzers and semi-automatic analyzers. The point of care analyzers is further segmented into cartridge based analyzers and others (direct sample based analyzers). In terms of end users, the veterinary hematology analyzers market is segmented into research institutes, veterinary diagnostic centers, veterinary hospitals and clinics and others (point of care testing, in house testing).

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

On the basis of geography, the veterinary hematology analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises the U.S. and Canada. Europe comprises Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific comprises China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America comprises Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America. Middle East & Africa comprises of GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the veterinary hematology analyzers market.

The report also profiles major players in the veterinary hematology analyzers market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., Heska Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. , Drew Scientific Inc., URIT Medical, Boule Medical AB, scil animal care, Mindray, HORIBA Medical, Clindiag Systems, HemoCue AB, Diatron and Sysmex.

The veterinary hematology analyzers market has been segmented as follows:

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by Product

Table Top Analyzers

Fully Automatic Analyzers

Semi-Automatic Analyzers

Point of Care Analyzers

Cartridge Based

Others (Direct Sample Based)

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by Analysis Parameter

2 Part WBC differential

3 Part WBC differential

5 Part WBC differential

Others

Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market, by End User

Research Institutes

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Others (Point of care testing, in house testing)

