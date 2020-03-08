Veterinary healthcare Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016 to 2022

The global veterinary healthcare market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Veterinary healthcare refers to the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of diseases among animals both domestic and wild.The major end-users for this product are mainly households, veterinary clinics, pet centres, animal farms etc.
Market Dynamics:
The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:
Market Drivers:
During the breeding practises in the farms or the transportation of the animals or even randomly, they get infected by dangerous pathogens and strains of influenza viruses. The growing meat consumption of animal meat like chicken and pork adds human beings to the exposure of these harmful pathogens, which could be really fatal at times. So veterinary checkups have become extremely important to reduce or prevent these.The acceptance of the pets as family members has encouraged the spending on their healthcare too. Owing to global awareness sometimes regular veterinary services are availed simply due to the deterrence of occurrence of diseases.Drug regulations are much more lenient compared to the human scenario. As a result much fewer hurdles are faced for new drug, additives and medicine launches for the animals.Wild animals especially those facing severe threats of extinction are regularly treated by veterinary doctors as a part of ecological movements and conservation policies of fauna.
Market Restraints:
Rising costs of the researches, strict policies in some countries are the major hindrances in the market.
Market Opportunities:
Market opportunities mainly lie in government incentives, acquisition of the local companies by the global giants and increased advertisements.
Market Segmentation:
The market can be segmented into the following categories:
based on animal type:
Farm animals
Cattle
Swine
Fish
Sheep
Poultry
Companion animals
Dogs
Cats
Horses
based on product:
Ectoparasiticides
Endoparasiticides
Antibiotics
Anti-Inflammatories
Endectocides
medicines for reproductive problems
Vaccines
Feed Additives
Nutritional Feed Additives
Medicinal Feed Additives
Pharmaceuticals
based on geography:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle east and Africa
Geographic Analysis:
North America is the current leader in the global level followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific respectively. However, the Asia Pacific nations are witnessing the fastest growth rate in the coming years.
Key Players:
Some of the key players in the market are:
Zoetis
Merck
Merial
Bayer
Elanco
Ceva
Virbac
BoehringerIngelheim
Novartis
