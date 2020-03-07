Veterinary Forceps Market (2018-2028) | Bioseb – In Vivo Research Instruments, EICKEMEYER VETERINARY EQUIPMENT LTD.

Veterinary forceps are handheld hinged instruments that help grasp and hold tissues and other parts of the body. Veterinary forceps are categorised under surgical instruments that are used to hold the tissues, mostly during veterinary surgery. Veterinary forceps that can hold various shapes and sizes of tissues have been developed to enable easy handling of tissues during surgery.

Veterinarians use various types of veterinary forceps as per their needs while performing surgery. Artery veterinary forceps are usually used to tightly clamp off blood vessels. Thumb veterinary forceps are more like tweezers in appearance and are used to hold tissues together during suturing. Haemostatic veterinary forceps are used for crushing instruments to temporarily clamp and occlude bleeding vessels. Sponge veterinary forceps are typically used to grasp and manipulate sponges to prevent the contamination of the sterile gloves of surgeons. Veterinary forceps without teeth cause less tissue trauma, although surgeons need to exert more pressure to hold the tissues as compared to veterinary forceps with teeth. Increase in the demand for the usage of veterinary forceps during surgery owing to the increasing prevalence of animal-related diseases is propelling the veterinary forceps market.

Veterinary Forceps: Market Dynamics

Continuous development and refinement of tools used in veterinary surgery and the increasing success of surgical procedures, which has enabled the performance of several different types of surgeries, are among factors boosting the veterinary forceps market. Increase in animal health expenditure, growth in the number of veterinary practitioners, increase in pet insurance coverage and growth in the demand for food products derived from animals are among factors driving the veterinary forceps market worldwide. However, lack of awareness regarding animal health and the shortage of skilled veterinarians in developing and under-developed nations are some of the factors hampering the growth of the veterinary forceps market.

Veterinary Forceps: Segmentation

The global veterinary forceps market is segmented by drug type and distribution channel:

Segmentation by product type: Haemostatic Forceps Thumb Forceps Tissue Forceps Other Forceps

Segmentation by end user: Veterinary Hospital Veterinary Clinics Others



Veterinary Forceps: Overview

Increase in the number of veterinary surgeries, which is boosting the demand for veterinary forceps, is expected to drive the market of veterinary forceps in the near future. Moreover, increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries as well as growth in the number of veterinary hospitals & clinics is boosting the veterinary forceps market. On the basis of product type, haemostatic forceps account for the largest revenue share of the veterinary forceps market owing to a larger number of benefits and increased demand for these products. On the basis of end user, veterinary hospitals account for the largest revenue share of the veterinary forceps market owing to an increase in the number of veterinary surgeries. Veterinary clinics are expected to witness significant growth in the near future owing to a global increase in the number of clinics.

Veterinary Forceps: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global veterinary forceps market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global veterinary forceps market owing to an increase in animal healthcare expenditure and the availability of improved veterinary forceps. Western Europe accounts for the second-largest share owing to an increase in the number of veterinary professionals, increase in the adoption of pets as well as growth in the number of R&D activities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the veterinary forceps market owing to an increase in per capita animal healthcare expenditure, growth in the demand for animal-derived food products, increasing urbanization and rising adoption of pets in the emerging market such as India and China.

Veterinary Forceps: Key Players

Some of the key players present in the global veterinary forceps market are Bioseb – In Vivo Research Instruments, EICKEMEYER VETERINARY EQUIPMENT LTD., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Génia, Orthomed Ltd, Jørgen Kruuse A/S, MAI Animal Health, NEOGEN CORPORATION and Keystone Vet, among others.