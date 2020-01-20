Vessel Traffic Management Market Analysis 2018 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) And Forecasts To 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Vessel Traffic Management Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbour or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

The vessel traffic management market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing sea transport, and government involvement in coastal and port security.

This report focuses on the global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kongsberg Gruppen

Transas

Thales Group

Leonardo

Saab

Indra Sistemas

Rolta India

Tokyo Keiki

Kelvin Hughes

L3 Technologies

Signalis

Frequentis

Terma

Vissim

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Port Management Information Systems

Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems

River Information Systems

AtoN Management and Health Monitoring Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

