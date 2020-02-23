Vessel Energy Storage System Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Energy Storage Systems or ESS store excess electrical generation capacity when it is available, for later instantaneous release into the network when it is needed. Storage elements can comprise batteries or super/ultra- capacitors or a combination of both depending on the load cycle, which are connected to the network via a bidirectional static electronic power converter.

More demanding environmental regulations, growing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and availability of new technologies in the field of electrical energy accumulation, are pushing the shipping industry to consider alternative and new technologies such as hybrid or full electric solutions for both ship propulsion and power generation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vessel Energy Storage System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vessel Energy Storage System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vessel Energy Storage System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Vessel Energy Storage System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lithium

Hybrid Energy Storage System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Vessel

Transport Vessel

Military Vessel

Others

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3920891-global-vessel-energy-storage-system-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Corvus

Rolls-Royce

Kokam

Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA)

PlanB Energy Storage

PATHION

ABB

Wartsila

Hyundai Electric

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vessel Energy Storage System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vessel Energy Storage System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vessel Energy Storage System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vessel Energy Storage System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lithium

2.2.2 Hybrid Energy Storage System

2.3 Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Vessel Energy Storage System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Vessel

2.4.2 Transport Vessel

2.4.3 Military Vessel

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Vessel Energy Storage System by Players

3.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Vessel Energy Storage System Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Corvus

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered

12.1.3 Corvus Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Corvus News

12.2 Rolls-Royce

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered

12.2.3 Rolls-Royce Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Rolls-Royce News

12.3 Kokam

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered

12.3.3 Kokam Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Kokam News

12.4 Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA)

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered

12.4.3 Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA) Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA) News

12.5 PlanB Energy Storage

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered

12.5.3 PlanB Energy Storage Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 PlanB Energy Storage News

12.6 PATHION

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered

12.6.3 PATHION Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 PATHION News

12.7 ABB

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered

12.7.3 ABB Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 ABB News

12.8 Wartsila

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered

12.8.3 Wartsila Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Wartsila News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3920891-global-vessel-energy-storage-system-market-growth-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)