Vessel Energy Storage System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Pune, India – April 15, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — Energy Storage Systems or ESS store excess electrical generation capacity when it is available, for later instantaneous release into the network when it is needed. Storage elements can comprise batteries or super/ultra- capacitors or a combination of both depending on the load cycle, which are connected to the network via a bidirectional static electronic power converter.
More demanding environmental regulations, growing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and availability of new technologies in the field of electrical energy accumulation, are pushing the shipping industry to consider alternative and new technologies such as hybrid or full electric solutions for both ship propulsion and power generation.
According to this study, over the next five years the Vessel Energy Storage System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vessel Energy Storage System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vessel Energy Storage System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Vessel Energy Storage System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Lithium
Hybrid Energy Storage System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial Vessel
Transport Vessel
Military Vessel
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Corvus
Rolls-Royce
Kokam
Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA)
PlanB Energy Storage
PATHION
ABB
Wartsila
Hyundai Electric
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Vessel Energy Storage System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Vessel Energy Storage System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Vessel Energy Storage System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Vessel Energy Storage System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lithium
2.2.2 Hybrid Energy Storage System
2.3 Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Vessel Energy Storage System Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial Vessel
2.4.2 Transport Vessel
2.4.3 Military Vessel
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Vessel Energy Storage System by Players
3.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Vessel Energy Storage System Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Vessel Energy Storage System Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Corvus
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered
12.1.3 Corvus Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Corvus News
12.2 Rolls-Royce
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered
12.2.3 Rolls-Royce Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Rolls-Royce News
12.3 Kokam
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered
12.3.3 Kokam Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Kokam News
12.4 Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA)
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered
12.4.3 Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA) Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA) News
12.5 PlanB Energy Storage
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered
12.5.3 PlanB Energy Storage Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 PlanB Energy Storage News
12.6 PATHION
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered
12.6.3 PATHION Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 PATHION News
12.7 ABB
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered
12.7.3 ABB Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 ABB News
12.8 Wartsila
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Vessel Energy Storage System Product Offered
12.8.3 Wartsila Vessel Energy Storage System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Wartsila News
……Continued
