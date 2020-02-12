Vertical Water Market: Increasing Number Health Conscious Consumers across the globe to Drive Growth

Owing to changing lifestyles and increasing consciousness among consumers regarding what they consume, manufacturers have started to innovate the water products such as flavored water, functional water, water with added minerals, spring water, sparkling water, vertical water etc. Individuals are also increasingly preferring these innovative products. Vertical water is extracted directly from the sap of trees such as maple tree, birch tree, bamboo tree etc. These waters are natural sap which is extracted directly from the trees during spring season, and are considered healthy as it contains phytonutrients, electrolytes and multiple minerals. These waters were exclusively used as a base in fermenting beer in western countries in ancient times. Owing to its health benefits, the demand for vertical water is increasing especially in North America and Europe market. Maple water, a type of vertical water is also used in preparation of maple syrup which is exclusively used in food industry.

Increasing health consciousness among individuals and benefits of vertical water is expected to drive the sales of vertical water market over the forecast period. The vertical water market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness among consumers across the globe.

Vertical water market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, sales channel and region.

On the basis of nature, vertical water market is segmented into organic and conventional. Organic segment of vertical water market is expected to witness relatively high growth over the forecast period, as it is assumed that organic products are more healthful as compared to conventional food products.

Vertical Water market is further segmented on the basis of product type into birch water, maple water, bamboo water, and others. Bamboo water is the most niche segment of vertical waters and is expected to increase with significant value CAGR over the forecast period.

Vertical Water market is further segmented on the basis of sales channel into modern trade, convenience stores, specialty outlets, modern grocery stores, online retailing and other retailing formats. Modern trade segment is expected to exhibit relatively high value CAGR over the forecast period.

On the other side, cross contamination of raw unprocessed water and poor packaging could impede the market’s trajectory over the forecast period and affect the sales of vertical water market. In addition, relatively high prices of vertical water also limits the scope for the sales and could possibly hamper the growth of vertical water market to an extent.

Shifting focus of individuals towards healthy food and beverages consumption is trending. Also, increasing number of individuals in North America and Europe are preferring to buy organic food products irrespective of high prices.

Some of the key players in Vertical Water market are Sibberi, Nordic Koivu Oy, Bamboo Beverages Limited, DRINKmaple, Happy Tree Maple Water, Oviva Maple Water Company, Feronia Forests, LLC (Vertical Water), SEVA Maple Water Inc., Nature On Tap Ltd (Tapped Birch Water), Sapp, Inc., Oy Arctic Birch Ab, Sealand Birk, 52 north and others.