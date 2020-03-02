Vertical Machining Centres Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028

Vertical Machining Centres Market: Introduction

Vertical Machining Centres are one of the key products used in the modern machining market. Vertical Machining Centres are essentially milling machines that have vertically oriented spindles that approach the work piece. Vertical Machining Centres are cheaper than Horizontal Machining Centres and thus, witness higher demand.

Continuous market growth of Vertical Machining Centres in Asia is the key driving factor responsible for the growth of this market globally. Key advantages of Vertical Machining Centres, such as contact-free machining without thermal or mechanical effects, no wear on the cathode and machining of hardened and high temperature resistant materials in aerospace and automotive industry, are enhancing the deployment of Vertical Machining Centres.

The key challenge in case of Vertical Machining Centres is to maintain the control of the machining variables. In addition to that, achieving ultrahigh-speed and ultrahigh-precision for main spindle bearings isn’t easy.

Vertical Machining Centres Market: Market Dynamics

The current trend in the Vertical Machining Centres market is to enhance the number of axes of movements to take on complex machining requirements, including turning and grinding capabilities on the machining centre. The key driving factor for the Vertical Machining Centres market is low cost availability than horizontal machining centres and leveraging technologies, such as high-speed spindles and advanced CNC controls. Development of five axis Vertical Machining Centres to handle heavy work pieces with increased stability has also enhanced the market growth of Vertical Machining Centres. In addition to that, Vertical Machining Centres’ ability to perform numerous complex operations in a single set up is also driving the adoption rate of Vertical Machining Centres among end users.

The key trend in the Vertical Machining Centres market is the micro machining technology. Manufacturers are developing new technologies to meet unique challenges. Challenges posed by micro manufacturing are leading to the development of appropriate machining systems to support the Vertical Machining Centres market’s growth.

Vertical Machining Centres Market: Market segmentation

The global Vertical Machining Centres market can be segmented on the basis of spindle type, axes, structure and end use.

On the basis of spindle type, the global Vertical Machining Centres market is segmented into:

Inline drive

Belt drive

Gear drive

On the basis of number of axes, the global Vertical Machining Centres market is segmented into:

3 axis

4 axis

5 axis

6 or more axes

On the basis of structure, the global Vertical Machining Centres market is segmented into:

Column type

Gantry type

With moving table

With fixed table

On the basis of End Use, the global Vertical Machining Centres market is segmented into:

Aerospace industry

Automotive industry

Semiconductor & Electronics industry

Vertical Machining Centres Market: Regional Outlook

The key manufacturers of Vertical Machining Centres are primarily located in Japan and Germany. In North America, very few local players are manufacturing Vertical Machining Centres. However, the export of Vertical Machining Centres from Asian and European countries through distribution centres has kept the Vertical Machining Centres market in the US competitive. Asia is the manufacturing hub of Vertical Machining Centres and thus, will lead the market during the forecast period.

The import and export of Vertical Machining Centres by developing nations, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil, will determine the growth trend of Vertical Machining Centres market during the forecast period. Currently countries such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, US and Germany are the top exporters of Vertical Machining Centres. The growing import from these countries indicates that this market is highly price competitive.

Vertical Machining Centres Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global Vertical Machining Centres market are:

BPW

Breton S.p.A.

CHIRON Werke GmbH & Co

Cifin s.r.l

DMG MORI CO., LTD

EMAG GmbH & Co.

Haas Automation Inc.

HURCO Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

KNUTH Machine Tools

Makino

Matchmaker CNC

Matsuura Machinery Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Vision Wide Tech

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

