Vertical Baling Press Market Driven by Technological Innovations, reports Fact.MR

The vertical baling press market growth is likely to remain influenced by increasing adoption of vertical baling press across a cohort of industrial applications. The use of vertical baling press in agriculture applications is an upcoming trend, complementing the growth of vertical baling press market. Moreover, rising adoption of balers across the manufacturing sector is poised to stimulate the growth of Vertical Baling Press Market.

Vertical baling press are vertical baling machines that involve front side loading. Vertical baling press are recycling machines that are typically smaller in size and are manually strapped. Vertical baling press machines are also called as stroke baling press machines as they involve a top-down compression mechanism. Vertical baling press are usually suited for applications carried out by textile manufacturers, grocery stores, warehouses and other commercial areas that produce and recycle material. Vertical baling press can handle various material including cardboard, clothing, coconut fibers, cartons, used beverage containers and plastic bottles. Vertical baling press can also handle soft packaging, shrink wrap, wood shavings, and tires. Vertical baling press machine capacity varies widely, ranging from about 440 lbs. up to 33,000 lbs. per hour.

Proliferation of technology across the manufacturing sector and the industrial automation space remains instrumental in driving sales of vertical baling press. With technological advances, vertical baling press manufacturers are introducing automatic vertical baling press in a bid to cater to the growing demand for efficient vertical baling press machines. Moreover, with the rising trend of Industry 4.0, demand for automatic vertical baling press is likely to increase in turn supplementing growth of the vertical baling press market.

The trend of leasing vertical baling press has been witnessed in the vertical baling press marketplace. Small and medium scale businesses find vertical baling press as a better option to carry out their daily functions. Although cheaper, vertical baling press are being rented by distributors, which saves maintenance and initial costs associated with vertical baling press machines. Other benefits associated with vertical baling press are expected to auger well for the vertical baling press market.

To name a few, advantages of vertical baling press such as smaller footprint, cheaper procurement, high capacity of processing various material types and convenience due to size, have fuelled the demand for vertical baling press across small and medium scale business units. Industries, particularly textile manufacturing, have been adopting vertical baling press on a large scale. Manufacturers of vertical baling press can expect a significant potential across industrial applications for vertical baling press in key regions worldwide.

Vertical Baling Press Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for vertical baling press across key regions in the globe is expected to increase at a substantial pace on the back of significant growth in manufacturing sector and associated applications. The demand for vertical baling press across emerging economies such as India and China, of the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is projected to expand at a significant rate owing to the lucrativeness of APEJ market as a potential manufacturing hub in the globe. Several international manufacturing companies are setting up bases in the region owing to its favorable business environment and land availability. In addition, developed countries in the North America and Europe region are also expected to showcase steady demand and sales of vertical baling press during the forecast period.

Vertical Baling Press: Key Market Participants

The report on vertical baling press market includes analysis on several companies involved in manufacturing and distribution of vertical baling press. Various facets of companies including product portfolios, developments, financials and innovations are covered in the vertical baling press market report. The companies profiled in the vertical baling press market report include: Ausonia, Austropressen Roither Maschinenbau, AVERMANN Maschinenfabrik, BIRIM MAKINA, BOA Recycling, Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions, Bramidan Balers, CK International, COPEX SA, Delitek AS, ECOTECNICA S.R.L., Ekobal, Enerpat Machine, Eurec Technology Sales & Distribution, Europarts Drochow, Europress, Fakt Entsorgungstechnik

