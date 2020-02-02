Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Vertebral fracture is one of the major medical conditions in economies in the West. Pain and deformity, impacting the quality of life, are major problems that entail this type of fracture. Medical therapy is the cornerstone of vertebral body fracture management, excluding neurological impairment, including bed rest, rehabilitation, orthoses, and analgesics. Effectiveness of such treatment modalities is observed in a majority of patients. Kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty are two percutaneous minimally invasive methods for vertebral augmentation, developed to manage symptomatic fractures without neurological impairment, for application of cement into vertebral body. Kyphoplasty was introduced to help realign the spine and manage kyphotic deformity. It includes placing an inflatable balloon device (bone tamp) percutaneously into vertebral body. The U.S. FDA approved this procedure in 1998. The inflation of bone with liquid enables correction of kyphosis and restoration of vertebral height. The cavity produced after inflation is filled by an injection of polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA).

In order to manage an aggressive, painful hemangioma of vertebral body, vertebroplasty (a minimally invasive percutaneous method) was introduced with an aim to inject PMMA cement percutaneously into the collapsed vertebral body to strengthen it, under imaging guidance. Kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty have been widely accepted across the globe. These methods help in managing patients without neurological impairment, who suffer from otherwise unmanageable pain resulting from vertebral compression fractures due to osteolytic lesions and osteoporosis within the vertebral body. These procedures depend on fracture’s mechanical stabilization, produced by injecting PMMA cement into fractured vertebra.

Limitations in traditional techniques for treating vertebral compression fractures drive the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplaty devices market. These advanced procedures result in stabilization, pain relief of the fracture, avoiding downward spiral of untreated osteoporosis. Soaring geriatric population has resulted into a rise in the number of patients with osteoporosis. Kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty require shorter surgical time, providing discharge to patients in less than a day. These procedures require general anesthesia and enable the patients to return soon to their daily routine. No bracing is needed for these procedures. These factors are expected to fuel market growth in the near future. In contrast, chances of another fracture occurrence and complications such as post-surgery infection and bleeding are expected to retrain the global vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty devices market.

The vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty devices market has been categorized based on surgery, product, end-user, and region. In terms of surgery, the market has been segmented into vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. Based on product type, the market has been categorized into devices, needles, cement mixing & delivery devices, X-ray equipment, and balloons. The devices segment has been sub-segmented into vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices. In terms of end-user, the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others. Increasing prevalence of vertebral compression fractures (VCF) owing to increasing geriatric population is fueling demand for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices.

In terms of region, the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. Increasing number of surgical procedures has made North America the most lucrative market for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices. In addition, high economic contribution of healthcare, availability of well-established health care infrastructure, and patient compliance drive demand for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices in the region. Europe is another lucrative market for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices due to technological advancements in the health care sector in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to register higher growth rate than North America and Europe driven by growing opportunities in emerging economies such as India and China.

Key players in the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty devices market include DePuy Synthes, CareFusion Corporation, Alphatec Spine, Inc., G-21 s.r.l., Medtronic, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Osseon LLC., Taeyeon Medical Co., Ltd., BMK Global Medical Company, Globus Medical, Inc., and SOMATEX.

