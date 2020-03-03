Version Control Systems Market Creation, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2023

Version Control Systems Market Research Report, by Type (Centralized and Distributed), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), Organization Size (SME and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, and others) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Version control system can be termed as revision control or source control system. It is a category of tools and software which are designed especially for tracking multiple versions of documents, software, content, and other information related to the organization. Additionally, version control systems are used to track changes within different versions and codes. It ensures collaboration between the software and file as enterprises can view its data whenever it wants. It provides monitoring and restoring benefit which is coupled with the rising demand for cost-efficient version control systems. The version control system is expected to witness a positive growth owing to the shift of small and medium-sized enterprise to cloud-based services due to its cost-efficient and faster software delivery tools.

Key players

The prominent players in the version control system market are CA Technologies (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon.com (US), Atlassian (Australia), Codice Software (Spain), Canonical Ltd. (UK), CollabNet (US), LogicalDOC (US), and SourceGear LLC (US).

Luit Infotech (P) Ltd. (India), Micro Focus (UK), and Perforce Software Inc. (US) are among the other players in the market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of version control systems market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Technological advancements and increasing adoption of automated and digitalized tools in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to dominate the version control systems market over the forecast period. Large enterprises as well as small and medium-sized enterprises in North America have adopted version control systems as it systematically maintains the dynamics in an organization. Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in Asia-Pacific is expected to enhance enterprises and enable the growth of the system. Europe is expected to witness positive growth in the version control systems market over the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for functional elements by organizations which want to manage documents and codes automatically.

