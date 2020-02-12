Vermouth Market; In-Depth Analysis and Forecast on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors

The vermouth wines are sweet aperitif wines and are similar to the sweet Cinzano or Martini. Vermouth are served chilled at 7 to 10 degrees Celsius as appetite stimulant before meals. Vermouth contain 17 to 19 percent alcohol and 7 to 9 percent sugar. The production of vermouth involves making a suitable fortified base wine and infusing herbs into it. The addition of herbs in vermouth, such as, wormwood, oregano, elecampagne, blessed thistle, dried tonka beans, dried woodruff, balm leaf, yarrow, European centaury, gentian root, dried orange, peel, angelica root, camomile flowers, quinnine bark, American saffron, majoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, sweet basil, thyme and other increases the content of phenols, aldehyde and ester. Sweet vermouth with 15% ethanol is found to be best drink in France. The vermouth market has become mature in Europe, especially in Germany, France, and Italy. However, the North America region is the most potential market for wine manufacturers and is growing at a rapid rate. The vermouth wines are produced in Russia and Poland.

The increase in marketing and promotional activities as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of vermouth market.

The increasing demand for new flavors in fortified wines is another growth driver for the global Vermouth wine market. The players in the market are coming up with new flavors for fortified wines to meet the changing demands of their customers. The taste preferences of consumers are changing rapidly, and the demand for new and exotic flavors in fortified wines is high. In 2015, Martini, a global brand, launched a new range of flavored fortified wine. Wines infused with marijuana are becoming popular among consumers in the US as the product is legal in the country.

Heavy taxation and legal regulations by governments and availability of other substitutes for wine is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The growing popularity of craft beer and spirits are also a major restraining factor.

Key global market players producing Vermouth wine include Atsby Vermouth, ANCHOR DISTILLING COMPANY, Belsazar, FRATELLI BRANCA DISTILLERIE SRL(Carpano), Cinzano, Giulio Cocchi Spumanti Srl, Contratto, F.LLI GANCIA & C. SpA – CANELLI (Asti – ITALY), Imbue, LA QUINTINYE VERMOUTH ROYAL, MARTINEZ LACUESTA, Lo-Fi Aperitifs, Napa, CA., Lustau, MAiDENii, MANCINO VERMOUTH, MARTINI, Noilly Prat, Ransom, Regal Rogue, RISERVA CARLO ALBERTO, Distillerie des Alpes, STOCK SRL, sutton cellars, UNCOUTH VERMOUTH, Quady Wines and other.