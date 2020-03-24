Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) Market: Industry Size, Trends and Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2023

According to CDC in 2013, there were 2.8 million traumatic brain injury visits to emergency department and hospitals. The emergency department visits of brain injury patients increased by 47% from 2007. Thus, increasing incidence of TBI drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population is likely to fuel the market to grow. According to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2015, 47.8 million people were 65 years or older, and in 2060, 98.2 million are expected to be 65 years or older. Such increasing trend in the geriatric population provides favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1377

Ventilator-associated pneumonia is a type of lung infection caused to patients who are on ventilators. Ventilator-associated pneumonia is caused mainly due to lung disease, neurologic disease, and trauma to critically ill persons. Diagnosing VAP requires aggressive surveillance combined with the radiographic examination, bedside examination, and microbiologic examinations of respiratory secretions. Growing Intensive Care Unit Admissions due to rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising number of ICU beds and high incidence of traumatic injuries provides favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

However, factors such as expensive diagnostic tests, high ventilator charges, inappropriate reimbursement scenario, risks associated with ventilators are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players

Some of the key players for the global Ventilator-associated pneumonia market Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Adenium Biotech ApS (Denmark), AstraZeneca (UK), MedImmune (US), Nabriva Therapeutics AG (Austria) and other.

Segmentation

The global Ventilator-associated pneumonia market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, mode of treatment, and end-user. The Ventilator-associated pneumonia market, by diagnosis categorized into Clinical Examination, Radiological Examination, Microbiological Analysis and others. Microbiological Analysis is further sub-segmented into Blood and pleural fluid cultures, Nonquantitative or semi-quantitative airway sampling and Quantitative cultures of airway specimens. Mode of treatment segment is segmented into Homecare, Hospital care, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Research centers, Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Regional Market Summary

The Ventilator-associated pneumonia market is dominated by North America owing to the rising geriatric population within the region. The U.S. Census Bureau projected that in 2060, 19.7 million would be of age 85 or older. This influences the growth of this market in this region.

Asia Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global Ventilator-associated pneumonia market in 2017. The rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing respiratory disorders in Asia is expected to drive market growth in this region. According to The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the geriatric population in Asia is estimated to reach 923 million by 2050. Thus, this provides favorable backgrounds for the Ventilator-associated pneumonia market to grow.

It is estimated that Europe stood second in the global Ventilator-associated pneumonia market owing to increasing prevalence of lung diseases. According to European respiratory society, more than 50% of deaths are due to lung diseases. Thus, increasing prevalence of lung diseases in this region influences the growth of this market in this region.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global Ventilator-associated pneumonia market due to the presence of stringent government policies, poor economies, under-developed healthcare infrastructure and low penetration of healthcare services, especially within the African region.

Browse Complete 110 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ventilator-associated-pneumonia-vap-market-1377

Detailed Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

…TOC Continued

Send and Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1377

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]